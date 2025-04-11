Athletics rookie earns bold Luis Arraez comparison from insider

San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez has contact hitting skills like none other, as evident by his three straight batting titles. So, Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson must be doing something right to earn such a comparison from MLB pipeline reporter Sam Dykstra.

The Athletics' shortstop is among the contenders for the 2025 American League Rookie of the Year. He has hit .396, with a .396 OBP and .979 OPS in 48 plate appearances thus far. Wilson has contributed with 19 hits, two home runs, and seven RBIs.

While discussing AL ROY favorites on 'Baseball Isn't Boring' podcast with Rob Bradford on Thursday, Dykstra laid out a strong early case for Wilson as a legitimate contender, while he drew a comparison with Arraez.

"One guy who doesn’t have that plate discipline but is working extremely well because he has Luis Arraez-levels of bat-to-ball skills is Jacob Wilson with the A’s," Dykstra said (10:48 onwards). "He’s got a .396 batting average through 48 plate appearances.

"I’m not going to look too much into that, but he’s always been somebody who we thought had like a 70-grade hit tool — going back to his days in college. The guy loves to swing because he knows he’s going to put bat to ball — especially well. He’s only struck out 4.2% of the time so far, but he’s yet to walk. That seems unsustainable, and yet it seems to work for him."

He’s not trying to crush the ball, but like Arraez and Steven Kwan, Wilson relies on a pure bat path and zone coverage, using contact over power to stay productive. Moreover, the shortstop also enjoys benefits from a surprisingly potent A’s lineup, with hitters like Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, and Tyler Soderstrom bringing the pop.

Sam Dykstra gives an objective to Jacob Wilson's rookie season

According to DraftKings AL ROY odds, Jacob Wilson (+310) trals closely behind Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell (+215).

Though Sam Dykstra acknowledges some "piccadillos" in Wilson’s profile — namely, the lack of patience and minimal power — he sees a path for success.

"If he finishes the year with 200 hits, a couple of steals, and 8 to 10 homers, that’s still a really strong rookie season," Dykstra added. "Especially at a premium position like shortstop."

However, one thing is clear. Jacob Wilson isn’t just putting bat to ball — he’s putting himself on the map.

