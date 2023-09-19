Jesse Chavez set for return to Braves bullpen, activated from 60-day IL

The Atlanta Braves are finally reinstating reliever Jesse Chavez as they make one final push towards the playoffs. The team has already clinched a playoff spot and confirmed that they will be the winners of the NL East. They're locked in, but they have not wrapped up the top seed.

They are still fighting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on that front, but the Atlanta Braves are currently four games ahead of them in that regard. Jesse Chavez's return should help them continue to dominate down the stretch.

The Braves posted to X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The Braves today returned RHP Jesse Chavez from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list, and designated LHP Lucas Luetge for assignment. Additionally, RHPs Nick Anderson, Daysbel Hernández and Collin McHugh tonight begin rehabilitation assignments with Triple-A Gwinnett."

Because of Chavez's return, left-handed pitcher Lucas Luetge is being designated for assignment. He may end up on another team before it's all said and done. Furthermore, more reinforcements are on the way.

Jesse Chavez among reinforcements for Atlanta Braves

Not only is Jesse Chavez back for the Braves, but Daysbel Hernandez, Nick Anderson and Collin McHugh are close to a return as well. They've all begun rehab assignments with their AAA affiliate.

Chavez had been out for quite some time with a microfracture in his left shin. The veteran reliever had a sterling 1.55 ERA and 36:9 K:BB through 29 innings prior to the injury, and will continue to be a force for the team moving forward.

The Atlanta Braves have a world class offense, with several players hitting over 35 home runs and the team leads the league in batting average, OPS, and many other offensive metrics.

Pitching comes through in the postseason, though. In modern baseball, a deep bullpen is almost required so that starters aren't needed as much. Chavez is a key piece for them and should be a huge boost to their playoff roster.

He'll spend the next few weeks gearing up as the Braves try and lock down the top seed and return to the World Series.