Anyone who has paying attention to the 2023 season knows that Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is on fire. The outfielder leads the MLB in runs and stolen bases, and boasts an impressive .995 OPS.

However, nearly two years ago, Acuna Jr. suffered an injury that led some to believe that the electric young Venezuelan would never be able to play again.

In July 2021, Ronald Acuna Jr. collapsed after awkwardly fielding a routine flyball. After he was stretchered off, it was revealed that he has suffered a complete ACL tear.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally Ronald Acuña Jr. has to be carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right knee or leg. Ronald Acuña Jr. has to be carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right knee or leg. https://t.co/mXrjIBAs6V

Although he returned in early 2022, observers could sense a hesitance in Acuna's game that did not exist prior to the injury. 2022 brought a career-worst average of .266 for Acuna, and he led the league in failed steal attempts.

In a recent piece for ESPN, writer Alden Gonzalez revealed that Atlanta Braves first base coach Eric Young was instrumental in getting Acuna back in shape. Young, a former player who himself had led the MLB in steals, called Ronald Acuna Jr. after the 2022 season and offered to keep tabs on his offseason regimen that was designed to regain speed that has been hindered by the injury.

In 2023, Ronald Acuna Jr. has gone off. Some pundits believe that he will surpass the "30-50 club" of 30 or more home runs and 50 steals by stealing more than 60 bags. Moreover, he has been brilliant defensively and ranks near the top of the list when it comes to outfielder arm strenght in the MLB.

On account of the massive effort, Eric Young told ESPN:

He's going to be the MVP this year. It's a prediction. I'm confident in that prediction."

Ronald Acuna Jr. is proof of what dedication and focus can do

With the Atlanta Braves still sitting with a comfortable 5.5 games between them and the New York Mets in the NL East, they have Acuna Jr. to thank for a lot of that success. Often times, an ACL tear can be a career-ending affliction. In the case of Ronald Acuna Jr., is only motivated him to get back to the player that he was meant to be.

Although it is a long season ahead, if Acuna Jr. can continue to hit, run, and steal like he has been doing, very little stands between him and MVP glory.

