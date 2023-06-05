Amid a flurry of moves, the Atlanta Braves optioned pitcher Mike Soroka back to Triple-A Gwinnett. The move comes just two starts into his comeback bid from multiple Achilles tendon tears.

Soroka made his return to the mound for an MLB game for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years one week ago. He went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs on five hits in a 7-2 Braves' loss. On June 4, he lasted just 3-2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing seven hits and five earned runs.

The 25-year-old right-hander tore his right Achilles tendon in his third start of the 2020 MLB season. He then suffered the same injury while simply walking in the Braves' clubhouse in 2021.

Atlanta Braves @Braves



The club today also optioned RHP Michael Soroka to the… The #Braves today claimed INF Lucas Williams off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred LHP Max Fried to the 60-day injured list.The club today also optioned RHP Michael Soroka to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The #Braves today claimed INF Lucas Williams off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred LHP Max Fried to the 60-day injured list.The club today also optioned RHP Michael Soroka to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Mike Soroka has a warm place in most Atlanta Braves fans' hearts, and news that he was being sent back to the minors before he even got a home start at Truist Park bummed out many fans.

However, over two starts with Atlanta, he was 0-1 with an 8.38 ERA. Not the numbers that keep a pitcher's place in the rotation.

Samantha 👽📻🪐 @SnVanHoozer @Braves Soroka didn't even get to start a home game, I'm so sad @Braves Soroka didn't even get to start a home game, I'm so sad 😭

Evan Pruett @EvanPruett13 @Braves Bro… he gave up 5 against an offense that puts the bat on the ball… I don’t get why he got optioned for that @Braves Bro… he gave up 5 against an offense that puts the bat on the ball… I don’t get why he got optioned for that

Mike Soroka went 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 35 strikeouts in eight starts with the Atlanta Braves Triple-A Gwinnett team prior to his call-up. Not exactly the kind of numbers that show a pitcher is ready to throw at an MLB level.

Jacob Andelman @JacobAndelman @Braves Why call him up if u not even giving him a chance @Braves Why call him up if u not even giving him a chance

Stephen Brooks @Parkave211 @Braves Thought he'd get a lot longer leash with him being the defacto 4th or 5th starter. @Braves Thought he'd get a lot longer leash with him being the defacto 4th or 5th starter.

Willis @CW004_G @Braves This is a depressing press release @Braves This is a depressing press release

Many Braves fans are also justifying the optioning of Mike Soroka to Triple-A. It's a long road back from the injury he suffered, and he may need more time to get ready to face big league hitters.

Injuries have been a constant problem for Soroka throughout his career. He was also shut down while pitching in the minors last season after experiencing a sore right elbow, so Atlanta may just be taking a cautious approach.

His spring training debut with the Atlanta Braves in March was delayed for weeks by a right hamstring strain. However, he made it through 36 pitches pain free in an exhibition win over the Detroit Tigers and it has been smooth sailing health-wise since.

Abnerish @Abnerish @Braves Bottom line is Soroka was a great pitcher because he had masterful control of all 4 of his pitches. He isn’t there yet. These past two starts proved that. If the Braves were under .500 like the Phillies, he’d be able to work on it with the big club. But, not here. @Braves Bottom line is Soroka was a great pitcher because he had masterful control of all 4 of his pitches. He isn’t there yet. These past two starts proved that. If the Braves were under .500 like the Phillies, he’d be able to work on it with the big club. But, not here.

Marc Taylor @BamaboynCali @Braves Soroka, won’t be needed for 10 days, so he gets sent down gets to start & stay on regular rest then come back up when needed. @Braves Soroka, won’t be needed for 10 days, so he gets sent down gets to start & stay on regular rest then come back up when needed.

💥HardHℹ️tt3️⃣n💥 @KennyFerrell84 @Braves people really mad Soroka got sent down? He wasnt ready. He needs time in AAA to work on it. Shouldnt have been called up in the first place @Braves people really mad Soroka got sent down? He wasnt ready. He needs time in AAA to work on it. Shouldnt have been called up in the first place

The Atlanta Braves' Triple-A Gwinnett team plays just an hour away from downtown, so those fans wishing to see him pitch live don't have a long drive.

Luke Swain @andlukethinks @Braves I know it’s a results league, but would have loved for Soroka to get at least one more start at home so he could have gotten the standing ovation he deserves. @Braves I know it’s a results league, but would have loved for Soroka to get at least one more start at home so he could have gotten the standing ovation he deserves.

Mike Soroka was a star in the making for Atlanta Braves

Michael Soroka #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on May 29, 2023

Soroka last pitched a full season in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts. He placed second in the National League Rookie of the Year balloting and was sixth in the NL Cy Young Award vote. In 37 starts over three seasons with the Braves, Soroka is 15-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.

