The Atlanta Braves won their fourth straight game, hitting five home runs in the process in a 10-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

That meant that one of the more peculiar home run rituals in MLB made itself frequently known. Braves players that hit a round-tripper get to don the team's "Big Hat," which is literally just a grossly oversized ballcap that most players could likely fit two or three of their heads into quite comfortably.

The hat was given to the team by a fan on Opening Day. Atlanta won the game, and the gigantic ballcap became a good-luck charm.

Five different Atlanta Braves players got to don the comical cap on Friday. Ronald Acuna Jr., Sean Murphy, Sam Hilliard, Sean Murphy, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson all went hard in the lopsided affair. Hilliard is the team's No. 9 batter and is only in the starting lineup due to centerfielder Michael Harris II being on the injured list.

Notably, it was the 100th home run of Riley's career. He later told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution of the feat:

"It’s special. This game is so hard, so you don’t take anything for granted. Definitely going to take that one. I think my dad will absolutely love that one and keep it at the house, right up there next to my first one."

The Braves are known for two things in baseball circles. First, they are really good. Second, they have a lot of fun. The team has become adored in Atlanta for their fun-loving manner as much as for their on-field success.

On this, Riley told the Journal-Constitution:

"It’s nice. It’s fun to come to the yard every day, I’ll tell you that. Guys come here to work really hard and we pull for each other. It’s fun to finally go out there and compete with a guy. You’re going to war with these guys and they bring it every day, and that makes it easy."

As long as the Atlanta Braves keep winning, the hat will almost certainly keep appearing. As Crash Davis once said in the famous baseball movie 'Bull Durham': "Never f--k with a winning streak." The Braves will want to keep what is now known as "big hat energy" rolling.

Atlanta Braves lead the National League East

Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves slides in to score while beating the tag of Luke Maile #22 of the Cincinnati Reds

With their fourth straight win, the Braves kept their National League East-leading pace of 2.5 games in front of the New York Mets. Atlanta plays in Kansas City through the weekend, while the Mets are at the woebegone Oakland Athletics.

