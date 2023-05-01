Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider's streak of nine straight starts with nine-plus strikeouts came to an end on Monday against the New York Mets.

Strider nestled himself into third-place on the list of streaks of nine-plus strikeouts behind Nolan Ryan's 11-game streak and Chris Sale's 10-game run.

It wasn't the best start of the year for Strider, who allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks before being pulled after five innings with eight strikeouts — one short of tying Sale.

However, he still got the win as his Braves' teammates put up enough offense to top the Mets in a 9-8 dogfight at Citi Field.

Nolan Ryan (11) and Chris Sale (10) are the only pitchers in MLB history with longer streaks



Spencer Strider, in his third season with the Braves, has himself near the front of the line in early Cy Young Award consideration. After finishing up as the runner-up for the National League Rookie of the Year voting by putting up an 11-5 record with a 2.67 ERA in his first full MLB season last year, he is now 4-0 through his first six starts in 2023.

The four earned runs the Mets scored off Strider put a ding in his ERA, which rose from 1.80 to a still tremendously respectable 2.57. While New York lost the game as the Braves held on after putting up six runs over the first two innings, Mets fans still got their taunts in about ending the Braves co-ace's strikeout streak.

While Spencer Strider's streak of nine-plus strikeout games came to an end, the budding Atlanta Braves star hurler kept his eight-plus string alive. However, he is not nearly as close to setting a new record for this particular streak.

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber owns that record with a 20-game run of at least eight strikeouts per start over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. That streak came to an end in a seven-strikeout appearance against the Seattle Mariners on May 16, 2021.

Strider was initially scheduled to make his start on Saturday. However, a deluge of rain over the weekend brought an early end to Friday's matchup and completely washed out both games of the weekend. Hence, the Braves and Mets were forced to play a makeup doubleheader on Monday.

If only Strider had been able to make his start when it was scheduled, the nine-plus strikeout streak may still be alive today.

Spencer Strider has risen to star status for Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets

Strider has been nothing short of amazing in 39 games with Atlanta since making his debut with two relief appearances in 2021. He is 16-5 with a 2.66 ERA and .99 WHIP with 259 strikeouts.

