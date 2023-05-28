Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka hasn't pitched on a big-league mound since August 2020. It's been quite the journey for the right-hander to return to the starting rotation.

He ruptured his Achilles in 2020. After a year of recovery, he ruptured the same Achilles again. Then, in 2022, he was shut down with shoulder fatigue at the end of the season.

Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 @JimBowdenGM Mike Soroka will join the #Braves and start tomorrow for them. Mike Soroka will join the #Braves and start tomorrow for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Things were looking up for Soroka in spring training until he strained his hamstring. This left Atlanta with no choice but to option him down to the minors until he was ready.

Soroka is set to get the start on Monday for the Braves. He'll face the Oakland Athletics, a perfect team to debut against. All eyes will be on Soroka, as fans have waited for him to return to the rotation for quite some time.

"This is the day we've been waiting for!" one fan tweeted.

"I'm gonna cry," another fan tweeted.

Atlanta Braves fans are ecstatic to see Mike Soroka is healthy. He'll make this starting rotation that is hurting for arms much better.

Leland Hurt, Jr @hurt_leland @JimBowdenGM @13ChopOn13 We have been waiting 2 years for this day!! Soroka has earned this chance. Proud for and of him! @JimBowdenGM @13ChopOn13 We have been waiting 2 years for this day!! Soroka has earned this chance. Proud for and of him!

Dillion Harper @dillionharper1 @JimBowdenGM I might shed a tear when I see him step on that mound🥹 @JimBowdenGM I might shed a tear when I see him step on that mound🥹

Max Fried and Kyle Wright are both on the IL with significant injuries. Fried is dealing with a forearm strain and Wright is dealing with a shoulder injury. Both are expected to be out for at least a month.

Atlanta Braves will lean on Mike Soroka

Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves

Mike Soroka has had nothing but bad luck the last few years. It was unfortunate that he ruptured his Achilles, but to do it again just a year later is tragic. Many athletes would hang it up after that, but not Soroka.

He's worked tremendously hard to put himself in this position. Soroka likely won't be getting much sleep in anticipation of his return.

His return couldn't have come at a better time. The team has been scrambling to find arms with Fried and Wright on the IL. Fortunately, guys have stepped up to keep this team performing well.

The Atlanta Braves will look to extend their divisional lead with their series against the Oakland Athletics. After that, the Braves take on the Arizona Diamondbacks, then the New York Mets. Those two series will test Atlanta.

All eyes will be on Soroka as he returns to the mound on Monday. Hopefully, injuries are a thing of the past for him, and he can stay healthy for the remainder of the season.

Poll : 0 votes