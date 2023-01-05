The Atlanta Braves have moved on from Dansby Swanson as their shortstop. They are hoping that youngster Vaughn Grissom will be able to take the position going forward.

Grissom was called up by the Braves last summer in order to help fill the hole created by regular second baseman Ozzie Albies' injury. He performed well, hitting .291 with five home runs, 18 RBI and five stolen bases.

With Albies returning to second next season, Grissom was seemingly without a starting spot for 2023 -- until the Braves let starting shortstop Dansby Swanson depart to the Chicago Cubs via free agency.

Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵

Grissom immediately shot to the top of the list for who could replace Swanson next season. While there is little worry that the 22-year-old can hit major league pitching, there is much concern at the fall-off defensively from Swanson.

Baseball commentator and podcast host Aram Leighton sought to alleviate the concerns emanating from Braves Nation by compiling a video list of Grissom's highlights playing shortstop in the minor leagues. It seems to be working.

VOLodymyr Orangeskyy @magnumCJ Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 Good. I have already forgot who he is replacing. Some guy from Vandy I think. twitter.com/AramLeighton8/… Good. I have already forgot who he is replacing. Some guy from Vandy I think. twitter.com/AramLeighton8/…

Bocephus Jenkins III, lover of Mud-flap rock🚛🇺🇲 @Thebohindel Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 This thread is getting me hyped for a Grissom to Albies to Olson twitter.com/AramLeighton8/… This thread is getting me hyped for a Grissom to Albies to Olson twitter.com/AramLeighton8/…

Dustin Curlee @D_Curl89 Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 Sold. twitter.com/aramleighton8/… Sold. twitter.com/aramleighton8/…

While Swanson said publicly that he would have been willing to take less to remain in Atlanta, neither he nor the Braves could come to terms to keep him with the team where he spent his entire seven-year big-league career at. With Swanson signing a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs, Grissom appears to be the beneficiary in Atlanta.

SportsCrack Apparel @sportscrack Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 Put me in the "Vaughn Grissom can play SS for the Braves" hat this season. He's only going to get better with the help of Ron Washington. twitter.com/AramLeighton8/… Put me in the "Vaughn Grissom can play SS for the Braves" hat this season. He's only going to get better with the help of Ron Washington. twitter.com/AramLeighton8/…

Dan Mathews @DanMathewsATL Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 Again, Wash isn't going to vouch for someone he has serious concerns over at the position. Grissom will be fine. twitter.com/AramLeighton8/… Again, Wash isn't going to vouch for someone he has serious concerns over at the position. Grissom will be fine. twitter.com/AramLeighton8/…

Michael Turski @turkdawg2 Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 Idk if I see a gold glover, but I see a major league SS. Give him an off-season, positional certainty and Wash and I think he's our SS. twitter.com/AramLeighton8/… Idk if I see a gold glover, but I see a major league SS. Give him an off-season, positional certainty and Wash and I think he's our SS. twitter.com/AramLeighton8/…

Atlanta Braves coach Ron Washington is known as a fielding guru, and more than a few fans trust him to smooth out any rough spots in Grissom's fielding as the team prepares for the 2023 campaign.

mac @FrostyBear21 Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 i imagine the shift ban might help him look a little better relative to the rest of the league but this thread imo does a lot to maybe suggest that AA and wash aren't completely out to lunch in thinking that grissom might be a perfectly serviceable major league shortstop twitter.com/aramleighton8/… i imagine the shift ban might help him look a little better relative to the rest of the league but this thread imo does a lot to maybe suggest that AA and wash aren't completely out to lunch in thinking that grissom might be a perfectly serviceable major league shortstop twitter.com/aramleighton8/…

Sy Ingersoll @syingersolltdt Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 that’s why Dansby left I see… educated risk the Braves are making twitter.com/aramleighton8/… that’s why Dansby left I see… educated risk the Braves are making twitter.com/aramleighton8/…

If Grissom is able to hold down the shortstop position both offensively and defensively, the Atlanta Braves have their entire infield locked up for the majority of the decade. Not a bad place to be for the Braves and their fans.

That said... Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 Love the optimism. Scouts feeling that Vaughn has the arm for SS gives me some hope that he just wasn't letting it fly at 2B in his time in ATL (he graded terribly in arm strength). He's also still so young and can get better.That said... twitter.com/AramLeighton8/… Love the optimism. Scouts feeling that Vaughn has the arm for SS gives me some hope that he just wasn't letting it fly at 2B in his time in ATL (he graded terribly in arm strength). He's also still so young and can get better.That said... twitter.com/AramLeighton8/…

Beaneater Buzz @BeaneaterB Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 There's a big spotlight on Vaughn Grissom as the Braves appear to be handing him the reigns at shortstop. I watched almost every ground ball he took there last year at all levels and here are some of my favorite plays that illustrate why he can hold it down at short 🧵 Okay…maybe Grissom can be the SS of the future. This thread really gives me confidence in this kid. twitter.com/aramleighton8/… Okay…maybe Grissom can be the SS of the future. This thread really gives me confidence in this kid. twitter.com/aramleighton8/…

Atlanta Braves hope Vaughn Grissom will be their SS for years to come

Vaughn Grissom #18 of the Atlanta Braves stands on deck during the first inning

Barring something unforeseen, Grissom will be the Atlanta Braves shortstop to begin the 2023 season. He joins a stellar Atlanta infield with first baseman Matt Olson, Austin Riley at third base, and Albies at second base. If Grissom can follow in Swanson's Gold Glove footsteps, the Braves will have an infield that very few other teams can match for the remainder of the decade.

