The Atlanta Braves have moved on from Dansby Swanson as their shortstop. They are hoping that youngster Vaughn Grissom will be able to take the position going forward.
Grissom was called up by the Braves last summer in order to help fill the hole created by regular second baseman Ozzie Albies' injury. He performed well, hitting .291 with five home runs, 18 RBI and five stolen bases.
With Albies returning to second next season, Grissom was seemingly without a starting spot for 2023 -- until the Braves let starting shortstop Dansby Swanson depart to the Chicago Cubs via free agency.
Grissom immediately shot to the top of the list for who could replace Swanson next season. While there is little worry that the 22-year-old can hit major league pitching, there is much concern at the fall-off defensively from Swanson.
Baseball commentator and podcast host Aram Leighton sought to alleviate the concerns emanating from Braves Nation by compiling a video list of Grissom's highlights playing shortstop in the minor leagues. It seems to be working.
While Swanson said publicly that he would have been willing to take less to remain in Atlanta, neither he nor the Braves could come to terms to keep him with the team where he spent his entire seven-year big-league career at. With Swanson signing a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs, Grissom appears to be the beneficiary in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves coach Ron Washington is known as a fielding guru, and more than a few fans trust him to smooth out any rough spots in Grissom's fielding as the team prepares for the 2023 campaign.
If Grissom is able to hold down the shortstop position both offensively and defensively, the Atlanta Braves have their entire infield locked up for the majority of the decade. Not a bad place to be for the Braves and their fans.
Atlanta Braves hope Vaughn Grissom will be their SS for years to come
Barring something unforeseen, Grissom will be the Atlanta Braves shortstop to begin the 2023 season. He joins a stellar Atlanta infield with first baseman Matt Olson, Austin Riley at third base, and Albies at second base. If Grissom can follow in Swanson's Gold Glove footsteps, the Braves will have an infield that very few other teams can match for the remainder of the decade.