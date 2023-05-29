Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider didn't have his best outing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS last season. He wanted revenge and must have circled this game on his calendar, as he was magnificent against the Phillies on Sunday night.

Strider pitched six innings, giving up just two hits on two runs and striking out nine batters. The six-inning victory shortened his ERA to 2.97. The nine strikeouts pushed him over the 100 mark, becoming the first pitcher in the league to do so.

Strider kept Philadelphia's lineup in check. Trea Turner and Bryce Harper combined to go hitless on the night. This was Strider's sixth game in a row going over five innings.

Strider has put his name in contention to fight for the National League Cy Young Award this year. He's on a ridiculous strikeout pace that would be difficult to catch up to.

Atlanta Braves fans love that Spencer Strider redeemed himself against the Philadelphia Phillies. The win improves Atlanta's record to 32-21.

"Quadzilla back at it again" one fan tweeted.

"Just another day for Strider" another fan tweeted.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Although Atlanta lost the series, the team could take a win off the Phillies. Atlanta should have an easier time in their next series when they take on the Oakland Athletics to close the month.

Atlanta Braves have a key player returning

Divisional Series - St Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves - Game Five

The Atlanta Braves have a much-needed arm returning to the rotation. Mike Soroka will get the start on Monday when the Braves take on the Athletics. It will be his first start in nearly three years.

Soroka ruptured his achilles in 2020. After a long and grueling rehabilitation, he ruptured it again a year later. That was brutal for Soroka, as he was really starting to develop.

After he went through rehab again, things were looking up for Soroka. He spent some time in the minors last year, but more bad news came. He had to be shut down late in the season, as he was dealing with shoulder fatigue.

Soroka was set to be in the starting rotation at the start of the season, but he tweaked his hamstring. That forced the team to demote him to the minors until he was fully healthy. After missing so much time, all eyes will be on Soroka as he takes the ball on Monday.

