Marcell Ozuna's poor run of form continued as he failed to gather any hits for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The designated hitter, who was recently booed in Kansas City, has been kept in the lineup by manager Brian Snitker, who is reluctant to replace him, against fans' demands.

The 32-year-old has considerable experience in the MLB. Marcell Ozuna started his career in 2008, signing as an international free agent before eventually making his debut with the Miami Marlins. He had solid seasons with them, before being traded to the Cardinals. In 2020, he signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves.

An impressive 2020 season, where he batted .338/.431/.636 (each third in the NL) with an NL-leading 18 home runs, 56 RBIs and 145 total bases, saw Ozuna sign a four-year, $64 million deal extension ahead of the 2021 regular season.

Since domestic abuse allegations surfaced about Ozuna in September 2021, he is yet to achieve the same level of success that saw him dominate pitchers previously.

In 40 at-bats this season, Marcell Ozuna has just three hits and two RBIs. It is a new career low for him and he has struck out 13 times already. Ozuna has the worst average (.075) for anyone in the MLB with at least 30 ABs.

Fans have been vocal about their willingness to see Ozuna being replaced, but haven't figured out the Braves management's reluctancy in taking the decision.

John Fisher @JFish1824 @DOBrienATL I feel like a random person off the street could do better than that @DOBrienATL I feel like a random person off the street could do better than that

brave fan @bravefan47 @emgolds22 @DOBrienATL I'm not even sure Marcel could hit off a pitching machine at this point , maybe a T @emgolds22 @DOBrienATL I'm not even sure Marcel could hit off a pitching machine at this point , maybe a T

Send. Him. Packing. @DOBrienATL For the first time ever, I’m a bit disappointed in Snit / Alex.Send. Him. Packing. @DOBrienATL For the first time ever, I’m a bit disappointed in Snit / Alex. Send. Him. Packing.

E. Goldie @emgolds22 @DOBrienATL Rosario and Hilliard honestly cannot be any worse against lefties than Ozuna is. Time for Snit to throw away that book because it’s not working. @DOBrienATL Rosario and Hilliard honestly cannot be any worse against lefties than Ozuna is. Time for Snit to throw away that book because it’s not working.

Luis @levr72 @DOBrienATL I don't understand, I think this only happens in this team or in history, until when Ozuna? @DOBrienATL I don't understand, I think this only happens in this team or in history, until when Ozuna?

Steve @stevtalleysfarm @DOBrienATL Braves make history as the "Mendoza line" is forgotten forever replaced by the "Ozuna line". @DOBrienATL Braves make history as the "Mendoza line" is forgotten forever replaced by the "Ozuna line".

David Grim @davidgrim14 @DOBrienATL Maybe Braves are playing him vs. Royals just to make it more fair. @DOBrienATL Maybe Braves are playing him vs. Royals just to make it more fair.

Rob @baseball_1092 @DOBrienATL Dude got paid and stopped caring. There’s no way you can drop off this far and be explained any other way. @DOBrienATL Dude got paid and stopped caring. There’s no way you can drop off this far and be explained any other way.

Braves manager Brian Snitker not ready to give up on Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker seems quite persistent with the idea of keeping Marcell Ozuna in the batting lineup. In a statement made to the media, the manager hopes Ozuna will come off good soon:

"He's just going to have to keep fighting through it. He's going to get some opportunities, because it's there right now, especially with Travis (d'Arnaud) being down. So, we'll see. ... I just hope he's going to get it going. I saw it this spring in glimpses."

Time is running out for Ozuna, who'd be desperate to get some decent stats in.

