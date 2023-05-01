Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit in the left shoulder with a fastball by New York Mets pitcher Tylor McGill forced from the second game of Monday's doubleheader between the teams.

The ball thrown high and inside on an 0-2 count to lead off Game 2 may have been a message sent after three Mets players were hit by pitches in Game 1.

Atlanta Braves fans were incensed, claiming to have seen McGill smile as Ronald Acuna Jr. lay writhing on the ground. After a period of time spent to the right of the batter's circle being examined by trainers, Acuna was lifted from the game with Kevin Pillar taking over to pinch-run and play right field.

Monday's doubleheader was made necessary as incessant rains descended upon the New York Area over the weekend. The rains forced the early conclusion of Friday's game between the Braves and Mets, with Atlanta claiming the win, before games on Saturday and Sunday were rescheduled to both be played on Monday.

The Braves also won the first game of the doubleheader to increase their lead in the division to four games. A win in the second game would give Atlanta a series sweep in Queens and push their differential over the New York Mets to five games.

It's been a frustrating season for the New York Mets, who have committed an MLB-high $346.5 million to payroll this season in hopes of claiming a World Series title, according to Spotrac. The Atlanta Braves have spent a still princely sum of $201 million, but appear to be in a far better position in the National League East race. Atlanta won the division in a tiebreaker over New York in 2022.

For what it's worth, New York Mets fans don't appear too terribly upset about taking Ronald Acuna Jr. out of the game as they look to salvage at least one win against the Atlanta Braves.

New York Mets may have made Ronald Acuna Jr. pay for Atlanta Braves pitchers wildness

Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves connects on a double during the seventh inning against the New York Mets

Three Mets players were hit by Braves pitchers as New York lost Game 1 by a 9-8 score. Jeff McNeil was plunked by Atlanta starter Spencer Strider, with Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso both wearing pitches from reliever Collin McHugh. Hitting Acuna may indeed have been revenge served "old school" MLB style.

