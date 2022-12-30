Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. went home to Venezuela to spend time with his loved ones and play in the Venezuelan Winter League. He's been having the time of his life back home.

He's also found his swing again. Not only did he win the Venezuelan Winter League home run derby, but he's also now taking pitchers deep left-handed. Watch out for Acuna Jr. next season.

He looks good on the left side for someone who isn't a switch-hitter. He looks like a natural lefty. It's crazy to see how much power MLB hitters have. Acuna Jr. didn't even look like he put much into it, and the ball flew.

Atlanta Braves fans love seeing the face of their franchise having the time of his life. They think he'll carry this momentum into the season and make a case to be the National League MVP.

"That's a really good left handed swing" one fan tweeted.

"Leveling up" responded another fan.

Ronald Acuna Jr. seems to have gotten over the knee injury that bugged him for a bit of the season. He wouldn't have gotten the okay to participate in the Winter League otherwise.

Acuna may be a problem for the league next season. There's nothing more dangerous than a player who's confident and having fun. Look out for a monster season from the All-Star outfielder.

The Atlanta Braves have high hopes for their young talent

Division Series - Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies - Game 3.

It could be argued that the Atlanta Braves received the best play from their rookies Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II last season. They helped their team erase a 10.5-game deficit at the end of May to win the National League East.

Strider was a monster on the mound for Atlanta. He held a 11-5 record in the 20 games he started last season with a 2.76 ERA and 202 strikeouts. He was one of the most consistent starting pitchers in the league.

Michael Harris II had a good enough season to see himself voted as the National League Rookie of the Year. He hit .297/.339/.514 with 19 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see what the two do next season with the expectations they have set for themselves now. If this is just the beginning of what they have in store for the league, other teams may be in trouble.

