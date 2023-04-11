Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson will reportedly undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow next week.

Anderson, 24, was one of the heroes of the team's 2021 World Series championship when he no-hit the Houston Astros over five innings in Game 3.

For pitchers, Tommy John surgery usually requires 12-18 months of recovery time, meaning Anderson could possibly return during the 2024 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery, sources tell me and @kileymcd . After a difficult 2022 season, Anderson started the year at AAA and struggled in his first start before being diagnosed with a torn UCL. He's expected to return in 2024. Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery, sources tell me and @kileymcd. After a difficult 2022 season, Anderson started the year at AAA and struggled in his first start before being diagnosed with a torn UCL. He's expected to return in 2024.

Ian Anderson made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves late in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and he immediately pleased both the team and the fans. He finished 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 6 starts, striking out 41 batters in 32-1/3 innings.

He was one of a group of young Braves pitchers, including Max Fried and Mike Soroka, who had Atlanta fans fantasizing about the team's dominant pitching staff of the 1990s.

Unfortunately, Soroka has only pitched three games since his All-Star season in 2019, and Anderson's tenure in the majors has been marred by elbow injuries and subsequent problems.

Kevin Zelko @Msbeervendor @JeffPassan @kileymcd Sad as the modern dream of Glavine, Maddox, Schmoltz re-imagined in todays game just didnt pan out with Anderson, Fried, Soroka. It looked so good. @JeffPassan @kileymcd Sad as the modern dream of Glavine, Maddox, Schmoltz re-imagined in todays game just didnt pan out with Anderson, Fried, Soroka. It looked so good.

bigbbot @bigbbot @JeffPassan



Return soon king @kileymcd Bro went from a top 100 prospect to this.Return soon king @JeffPassan @kileymcd Bro went from a top 100 prospect to this.Return soon king 👑

No matter what happens to Ian Anderson from here, he will always be remembered by Atlanta Braves fans as the man who helped deliver the team a world title.

However, after logging a 5.00 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 22 starts last season, and continuing to struggle through spring training in March, the Braves optioned Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett before the season began.

Braves manager Brian Snitker told MLB.com of Anderson's demotion:

"He worked his [butt] off, but he still wasn’t right. We just want to get him back going because we’re going to need him."

Now, the team won't be getting him back for at least another year.

Eggs Tyrone @cronoculous @JeffPassan @kileymcd Blew his arm out to get the braves a ring, a real team player @JeffPassan @kileymcd Blew his arm out to get the braves a ring, a real team player

Beñji Godwin @benjiatl10 @JeffPassan @kileymcd Shoved 5 no hit innings in the World Series. Wishing Ian a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in 2024. @JeffPassan @kileymcd Shoved 5 no hit innings in the World Series. Wishing Ian a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in 2024.

Anderson is well-liked by Braves fans and is known as a determined pitcher and hard worker. Well-wishes came pouring in for him from around the Twitterverse after reports of his likely need for Tommy John surgery surfaced Tuesday.

Samantha 👽📻🪐 @SnVanHoozer @JeffPassan @kileymcd I've always really liked Ian, I hope he recovers quickly and gets back to being the star we know he can be! @JeffPassan @kileymcd I've always really liked Ian, I hope he recovers quickly and gets back to being the star we know he can be! 🙏

NSV_Sportscards @Nsv_SportsCards @JeffPassan @kileymcd Crazy. From World Series to maybe never swing the big leagues again all in two years. Good luck to the kid and hope he can find his way back. @JeffPassan @kileymcd Crazy. From World Series to maybe never swing the big leagues again all in two years. Good luck to the kid and hope he can find his way back.

Elijah Johnson @ElijahJohnson58 @JeffPassan @kileymcd Tough. I hope he comes back strong, he’s gone through it these past couple of years @JeffPassan @kileymcd Tough. I hope he comes back strong, he’s gone through it these past couple of years

As part of his dominant 2020 playoff performance, Anderson became the youngest pitcher in MLB postseason history to allow less than three hits while striking out nine batters in a Wild Card series-clinching win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Atlanta Braves to press on without Ian Anderson

Ian Anderson #36 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Chicago Cubs

The extent of Anderson's elbow injury only became apparent after his demotion to the minors this spring. He lasted only 2/3 of the innings before having to be pulled from his only start for Gwinnett.

Poll : 0 votes