Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson will reportedly undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow next week.
Anderson, 24, was one of the heroes of the team's 2021 World Series championship when he no-hit the Houston Astros over five innings in Game 3.
For pitchers, Tommy John surgery usually requires 12-18 months of recovery time, meaning Anderson could possibly return during the 2024 season.
Ian Anderson made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves late in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and he immediately pleased both the team and the fans. He finished 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 6 starts, striking out 41 batters in 32-1/3 innings.
He was one of a group of young Braves pitchers, including Max Fried and Mike Soroka, who had Atlanta fans fantasizing about the team's dominant pitching staff of the 1990s.
Unfortunately, Soroka has only pitched three games since his All-Star season in 2019, and Anderson's tenure in the majors has been marred by elbow injuries and subsequent problems.
No matter what happens to Ian Anderson from here, he will always be remembered by Atlanta Braves fans as the man who helped deliver the team a world title.
However, after logging a 5.00 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 22 starts last season, and continuing to struggle through spring training in March, the Braves optioned Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett before the season began.
Braves manager Brian Snitker told MLB.com of Anderson's demotion:
"He worked his [butt] off, but he still wasn’t right. We just want to get him back going because we’re going to need him."
Now, the team won't be getting him back for at least another year.
Anderson is well-liked by Braves fans and is known as a determined pitcher and hard worker. Well-wishes came pouring in for him from around the Twitterverse after reports of his likely need for Tommy John surgery surfaced Tuesday.
As part of his dominant 2020 playoff performance, Anderson became the youngest pitcher in MLB postseason history to allow less than three hits while striking out nine batters in a Wild Card series-clinching win against the Cincinnati Reds.
Atlanta Braves to press on without Ian Anderson
The extent of Anderson's elbow injury only became apparent after his demotion to the minors this spring. He lasted only 2/3 of the innings before having to be pulled from his only start for Gwinnett.