It's safe to say that Spencer Strider has established himself as a true superstar pitcher in the MLB. Now in his second full season, Strider has emerged as a National League Cy Young Award contender, and judging by his progression and level of success early in his career, this could be a perennial situation for him.

"Smoltz with some context to his commentary. "Spencer Strider is so far ahead of any one of us that's ever pitched in an Atlanta Braves uniform. That's what's so exciting about it..." - @PitchingNinja

The Columbus, Ohio, native has become one of the elite strikeout pitchers in the league, racking up over 200 strikeouts in each of two full regular seasons. His development has not only turned heads around the league but also that of National Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

Legendary Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz has gone as far as to say that Spencer Strider is more developed and advanced than any other starter in franchise history. It's tough to think of any higher praise that Strider could receive, considering that Smoltz was a member of one of the best pitching rotations in history.

John Smoltz was a member of "The Big Three," an iconic trio that dominated the Atlanta Braves from 1993 to 2002. The trio consisted of Hall of Famers John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, and Tom Glavine. Combined, the trio won seven Cy Young Awards and a World Series title in the 90s.

"@Braves had the big three, Maddux, Glavine, and Smoltz, and they were special. Im not sure theres been another bullpen this talented." - @HellBndWskyBent

The fact that Smoltz compared Strider to "The Big Three" and said he was more advanced at this stage of his career than the three Hall of Famers is incredible.

Spencer Strider is a legitimate contender to win the National League Cy Young Award this season

The Atlanta Braves flamethrower may soon etch his name in the franchise history books as Strider finds himself as a contender for the coveted pitching award. While he is currently on pace to lead the league in strikeouts, his ERA may ultimately hold him back when it comes to award season.

Through 169.0 innings this season, Strider has racked up a league-leading 259 strikeouts and a 16-5 record while also maintaining a 3.73 ERA. Currently, Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs is the frontrunner for the award.