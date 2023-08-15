Leaders Atlanta Braves emerged victorious once again, winning their series opener against the New York Yankees 11-3 on Sunday.

The Braves took a 4-2 lead after the second inning. By the end of the third innings, the score was 8-2, and the game was already out of the hands of the Yankees. Braves players Max Fried and Nicky Lopez were the stars of the game.

Fried allowed only two runs over more than six innings, while Lopez had three hits and three RBIs. MLB insider Jon Heyman is impressed by the team’s raking abilities, tweeting:

“Not sure I’ve ever seen a team hit like the Braves. They never stop.” – Jon Heyman said about the Atlanta Braves.

Even Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to humbly accept how inspirational the Braves were on the night. He also added that the Braves are how the Yankees aspire to be.

Ozzie Albies of Atlanta Braves makes it to injured list

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies runs home to score during the eighth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

While the Braves won their series opener against the New York Yankees, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies missed out on his first game of the season. Albies was suffering from hamstring related issues from the team’s previous series against the New York Mets, which saw him having to be pulled out.

The series finale against the Mets on Sunday saw Albies struggling to make it to the first base after getting a hit. He was removed from the game as a precautionary measure despite his commendable form this season, with a mentionable 28 home run score.

Before Monday's game, the Braves announced that the infielder would be put on a 10-day injured list.