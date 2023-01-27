Ronald Acuna Jr. announced his retirement from the Venezuelan Baseball League after his family were attacked in the stands. The incident occurred during Thursday night's game in which Acuna hit a home run for the Tiburones de La Guaira and celebrated with an ex-huberant run across the bases.

Acuna announced his decision soon after the game, making his chances of playing in the World Baseball Classic even more unlikely.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is an outfeilder and a designated hitter for the Atlanta Braves. He made his debut for the team in 2018 after signing as an international free agent. Acuna was awarded the NL Rookie of the Year award after his first season with the Braves and then went on to make the All-Star team on three occasions.

Mari Montes 🇻🇪 ⚾️🐾🫓🎵🏳️‍🌈 @porlagoma Ronald Acuña Jr. publicó en sus historias de la red social Instagram Ronald Acuña Jr. publicó en sus historias de la red social Instagram https://t.co/SX5u1Jg4e5

His decision to retire from the Venezuelan league is a significant blow to the league, as he is one of the most talented and popular players in the country.

Many supporters and journalists condemned the home run celebration, stating that it was over the top and unnecessary. Some even justified the attack on his family because of his celebration. But Acuna defended his actions, saying:

"The most hated? I just want to be great. I can't hide my emotions I worked my whole life for. I love this game."

What happened to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s family?

While the exact events of the attack on Acuna's family have not been officially stated, there have been some reports as to what happened. A video of the incident was published online.

¿Por qué es tendencia? @estendenciavzl Esto fue lo que pasó en el estadio Universitario Esto fue lo que pasó en el estadio Universitario https://t.co/k9bUEdc9IP

According to a tweet by Venezuelan reporter Mari Montes, the Acuna family was attacked with glasses of beer and soft drinks at the height of the seventh inning.

Mari Montes 🇻🇪 ⚾️🐾🫓🎵🏳️‍🌈 @porlagoma Según fuente, la familia Acuña fue atacada con vasos de cerveza y refrescos a la altura del 7mo inning, la situación tensa habría provocado la decisión del grandeliga de no jugar más. Según fuente, la familia Acuña fue atacada con vasos de cerveza y refrescos a la altura del 7mo inning, la situación tensa habría provocado la decisión del grandeliga de no jugar más.

The incident highlights the ongoing problem of violence in Venezuelan baseball. Despite efforts to improve security in-game, attacks on players and their families are not uncommon. Many players have spoken out about the issue, calling for better protection and more severe punishments for those who engage in such behavior.

While Acuna did not specify whether he will play for the Venezuelan national team or not, it is likely that he will miss the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

The Atlanta Braves will be happy for him to miss the WBC as they want to monitor during the preseason. After the harrowing incident in his home country, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be happy to return to the MLB and looks forward to a new season with the Braves.

Poll : 0 votes