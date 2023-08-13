Ozzie Albies spoke about the rivalry between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets and stirred the pot by pointing out the competition between both clubs. This came after the Braves completed an epic doubleheader victory.

Albies has been part of the Braves system since his debut in the MLB. The second baseman has been a World Series winner with the team in 2021 and a 3x All-Star. A Braves faithful, Albies has a contract signed with the team stretching till 2027.

In the doubleheader against the Mets, Spencer Strider worked through seven scoreless innings to send Atlanta fans home happy. It was a comfortable series win against the Mets, whose payroll is a record $364 million. Strider's scoreless effort came just hours after rookie Allan Winans completed his first win in the earlier game.

Speaking of the rivalry to reporters after the game, Albies took a dig at New York, stating a win over the rivals gives them a sense of satisfaction:

“A lot of pleasure, of course, because they always say they’re going to beat us."

Albies himself contributed eight of the runs scored by his team as he hit six runs in the first game before a two-run blast in the second.

Atlanta Braves on route to completing an epic 4-game whitewash

Atlanta showed why they are the best team in the NL as they routed their opponents 27-3 on the day and led 34-3 overall in the series.

The NL East was touted to be a competitive division after the Mets accumulated a $364 million payroll. In the previous season, the battle for the divisional title went right down to the wire with a 101-win regular season.

Regardless, Atlanta improved to a 75-41 record and is running away with the NL East. Whereas the Mets are in danger of falling behind the Washington Nationals for the last spot in the division. We will see if New York can put in some better performances in the coming weeks.