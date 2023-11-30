Atlanta Braves sign RHP Penn Murfee and RHP Jackson Stephens on one-year deals

The Atlanta Braves are shoring up their bullpen depth for the 2024 season with the recent signings of right-handers Penn Murfee and Jackson Stephens.

They announced a one-year, non-guaranteed plit contracts for both pitchers, adding valuable organizational depth and insurance to their relief corps.

Penn Murfee’s return to Atlanta follows a rollercoaster ride that saw him claimed off waivers by the Braves on Nov. 14, only to be non-tendered three days later.

The 29-year-old right-hander, who underwent elbow surgery in June to repair a torn UCL, holds a career 2.70 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 83.1 big-league innings.

While his surgery puts him at risk of missing the entire 2024 campaign, Murfee’s previous performances, especially in the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Seattle Mariners, showcased his potential as a valuable relief arm.

Jackson Stephens, returning for his third season with the Atlanta Braves, provides consistency and experience out of the bullpen. The 29-year-old right-hander played 39 games in 2022, posting a 3.69 ERA, allowing him to participate in just five major league games.

Penn Murfee and Jackson Stephens were signed to split contracts

A split contract means a player can earn different salaries depending on whether they play in the major or minor leagues.

Despite the challenges of injuries and surgeries, both relievers, when healthy, are expected to contribute to the Braves’ bullpen depth, providing options and support for the relief corps.

The Braves’ focus on bolstering their bullpen is evident in their MLB offseason moves. They include the re-signing of Pierce Johnson and Joe Jimenez, the acquisition of Aaron Bummer and Jackson Kowar via trade and the signing of Reynaldo Lopez in free agency.

As the Braves continue to shape their roster for the upcoming season, the addition of Murfee and Stephens adds valuable pieces to their pitching arsenal, bringing experience and potential to the bullpen mix.

