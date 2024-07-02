Atlanta Braves Trade Rumors: Former Astros outfielder could be a potential target after opting for free agency 

Former Houston Astros outfielder Tony Kemp, who recently opted for free agency after a stint with the Minnesota Twins, may attract interest from the Atlanta Braves. With the team struggling to maintain momentum following Ronald Acuna Jr.’s season-ending injury, Kemp’s versatility and experience could give them a much-needed boost.

Kemp, a veteran utility man, began the 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles. After being reassigned to Triple-A, he chose to hit free agency. The Twins quickly signed him, but Kemp failed to make their MLB roster and spent nearly two months in their farm system. On Monday, the Twins granted his release.

The Braves are currently second in the NL East with a 46-36 record. Atlanta has had a hard time keeping a winning record since Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL in May. Kemp could be a good addition, offering both experience and versatility. He is known for playing with the Houston Astros during the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, but has spoken out against the practice and distanced himself from the controversy.

Tony Kemp shows promise in Triple-A, proves he could be valuable for the Atlanta Braves

Kemp’s recent performance at Triple-A St. Paul showed how valuable he could be. In 46 games, he posted a .279/.358/.436 slash line, with six home runs, 26 RBIs and four stolen bases in 187 plate appearances. His game in June was especially good, hitting .346/.388/.539.

The Atlanta Braves' need for outfield help is acute, especially with center fielder Michael Harris II also on the injured list. Kemp has become an appealing prospect for the Braves as he can play both second base and left field. His postseason experience, although limited, could also help the team as they try to make a deep playoff push.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 30, the Braves are likely exploring various options to strengthen their roster, and Tony Kemp’s recent performance and experience could make him an under-the-radar deal that just might help Atlanta navigate the remainder of the season without their MVP.

