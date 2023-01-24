Much to the liking of Drake fans attending his show, they were treated to an appearance from Aaron Judge, who was standing in the upper deck and overseeing the concert. It was Drake's second show in Harlem at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City. Judge, a friend of the rapper, attended the show and surprised Yankees fans in attendance.

As soon as people saw Judge, it was only natural that everyone started to chant "in favor of the New York Yankees."

Judge energized the crowd, amusingly gesticulating for them to increase the volume of the chants by feigning difficulty hearing them. However, Drake had to cancel his show midway through after a fan took a tumble from the second floor.

The behemoth slugger, who recently signed a nine-year agreement that is likely to keep him in the Bronx for the remainder of his career, was not difficult to spot even from a distance at the event. Since he planned to live in New York in the future, when he showed up at the Drake concert, the crowd welcomed him like a king.

Aaron Judge was adored by Yankees fans even before he re-signed with the Bronx Bombers for all of his hard work and exceptional performances over the years. But receiving such a reception during a concert by one of the world's greatest musicians is something to be psyched about.

Aaron Judge will become a Yankees' legend

With his 61st home run in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 28, Judge equaled Roger Maris' American League record for the most home runs in a single season. That spans the course of 120 years of Yankees baseball.

Judge now holds the record for the highest average yearly value paid to a position player in baseball history, earning $40 million annually. It represents a big improvement ($146.5 million, to be exact) over the $213.5 million extension offer that Judge rejected before the start of the season.

Judge, who broke Roger Maris' record for most home runs with 62, caught the attention of the baseball world. Before Judge captured the first MVP honor of his career, he led the Yankees to their first division victory since 2019 with a 99-win season.

