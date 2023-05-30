Auburn Regional Baseball NCAA 2023: Teams, Schedule, How to watch and more

This upcoming week will see four college baseball teams battle it out during the Auburn Regional to determine which teams advance to the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Auburn University will play host to Penn, Samford, and Southern Mississippi from June 2 to 5 at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

The hosts with enter the Auburn Regional tournament as the 13th seed in the NCAA, and are the favorites to make it out of the qualification round. The first games of the double-elimination tournament are number one-seeded Auburn Tigers taking on fourth-seed Penn. The victory of the first game will face the winner of number two-seed Southern Miss and number three-seed Samford.

The regional tournament will be played in a double-elimination format, as opposed to the single-elimination style of March Madness for example. This means that teams must lose two games before being eliminated from the possibility of advancement.

"I'd like to not have the walks." Justin Storm, after throwing 5.2in of scoreless ball and a W in the Sun Belt chip. Hear from Storm and other metro alums after @SouthernMissBSB got its NCAA tourney bid for the Auburn regional @justinstorm34 @nikomazza15 @MonistereNick" - @DdavisBradley

The winner of the regional playoff advances to the second round to face the winner of the Clemson Regional, which features the aforementioned Clemson, Tennessee, Charlotte, and Lipscomb.

For fans hoping to watch all of the regional action, the games will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Both ESPN+ and ESPN2 will also broadcast the other regional games across the nation.

A look at the schedule for the NCAA Baseball Auburn Regional Tournament

The double-elimination tournament begins on Friday, June 2nd, and runs until Monday, June 5th (if necessary). As previously mentioned, Samford is playing in the opening match of the tournament against Southern Miss at 2 pm on ESPN+. Hosts Auburn take on Penn in Friday's second game at 7 pm, which is also airing on ESPN+.

Game # Team 1 Team 2 Time TV Channel 1 Southern Miss. Samford 2 pm EST ESPN+ 2 Auburn Penn 7 pm EST ESPN+

The following games is where the schedule can get complicated as it is a double-elimination, which is a format that not everyone may be familiar with.

Game # Team Team Date + Time 3 Winner of Game 1 Winner of Game 2 Saturday, TBD 4 Loser of Game 1 Loser of Game 2 Saturday, TBD 5 Loser of Game 3 Winner of Game 4 Sunday, TBD 6 Winner of Game 3 Winner of Game 5 Sunday, TBD 7 (if necessary) Winner of Game 6 Loser of Game 6 Monday, TBD

This marks the 24th time in school history that the Auburn Tigers have appeared in the NCAA tournament, with the prestigious university winning the regional tournament on seven different occasions.

After winning the Sun Belt championship, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be looking to make it through the Auburn Regional and advance to the NCAA College World Series for the first time in the school's history.

