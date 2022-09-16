"It is just pathological to steal, which is what this is, from the poorest people in the country" - NFL analyst calls out Brett Favre's involvement in alleged Mississippi welfare scam

Brett Favre has been heavily criticized by many for his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare scam. Apparently, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, along with former governor Phil Bryant, took money from the people for their own benefit.

They both took around $5 million to build a volleyball facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. They used the money from the tax that was paid by the people living there. Notably, Favre's daughter used to play Volleyball for the University.

Analyst Nick Wright gave his views on his What's Wright? with Nick Wright podcast. Here's what he had to say:

"This is just pathological and Shannon Sharpe said it. Mississippi is the poorest state in the country. The poor people of Jackson, Mississippi don't even have clean drinking water..."

He continued:

"It is just pathological to steal, which is what this is, from the poorest people in the country, which is what welfare recipients in Mississippi qualify as - some of the poorest, most destitute people in the country."

He concluded by saying:

"To divert these funds so you can look like a hero, like you donated money to a southern miss revival stadium is just unfathomable. This is on top of the fact he already got some money from the state for speeches he didn't give.”

The legacy of Brett Favre, a great footballer, took a hit following this revelation. He is a Hall of Famer, but in people's eyes, his legacy has been tainted.

J- 🖤 The prince of Zamunda 👑 @MajorFactor2 Brett Favre could have easily gone into his own pockets and donated the money to his daughter's school, but instead, he took it from the poor. Brett Favre could have easily gone into his own pockets and donated the money to his daughter's school, but instead, he took it from the poor.

Nick Wright wasn't the only one to go after Favre regarding the scandal. Favre is in the news in a big way and has been met with condemnation.

Shannon Sharpe also denounced Brett Favre

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Shannon Sharpe is the co-host of Undisputed. He also criticized the former Packers quarterback. Here's what he said:

"The problem that I have with this situation, you got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low. Skip, Mississippi is the poorest state in our country, Brett Favre is taking from the underserved."

Sharpe, similar to Nick Wright, understands the situation in Mississippi. He knows that some of the people living there are struggling. A person of means exploiting them is appalling.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe You have to be a sorry mofo to steal from the underserved You have to be a sorry mofo to steal from the underserved https://t.co/3oIhDABo8P

This act has could harm the reputation of the NFL as well. It would leave an indelible stain on not just Brett Favre's reputation, but also other former players who involve themselves in public life. We will see what happens next in the scandal.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the What's Wright? with Nick Wright podcast, Undisputed, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far