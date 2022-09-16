"It's time to wake up to his b******t entitlement" - Brett Favre isn't an icon, claims NFL reporter

Brett Favre is in hot water at the moment. He is currently facing a civil lawsuit related to misappropriated welfare funds. Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain the money to build a volleyball facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, using taxpayer dollars.

Nancy Armour @nrarmour Brett Favre had a great backstory and seemed to be an ordinary guy who just happened to have been blessed with a golden arm. We didn’t want to consider that the reality of who he is might differ from what we’d made him out to be. usatoday.com/story/sports/c… Brett Favre had a great backstory and seemed to be an ordinary guy who just happened to have been blessed with a golden arm. We didn’t want to consider that the reality of who he is might differ from what we’d made him out to be. usatoday.com/story/sports/c…

Here's what Bryant wrote to Nancy New, the founder of the nonprofit, Mississippi Community Education Center, in a July 2019 message:

"Just left Brett Farve. Can we help him with his project? We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on course."

Favre's response was rich in corruption, given his $137 million career earnings:

"If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?"

In 2020, Favre tweeted out that he never committed any unlawful acts with funds he received from the government:

"I have never received monies for obligations I didn't meet... I was unaware that the money being dispersed was paid for out of funds not intended for that purpose, and because of that I am refunding the full amount back to Mississippi."

Favre's attorney Bud Holmes has said his client was unaware of where the funds former Gov. Bryant came from:

"He had no idea where it came from. When it developed later that this money he was paid for speaking came out of money designed by the government ... for the less fortunate or poor people, Brett paid it back."

Brett Favre isn't an icon, claims NFL reporter

Charles Robinson, Yahoo! senior NFL reporter, had some biting criticisms of Brett Favre as he posted a tweet sharing his article titled "Brett Favre is an example of NFL hero worship gone wrong."

Robinson said it's finally time for everyone to wake up to Favre's decades of "b*******" entitlement:

Warning: Explicit Language

"Brett Favre’s character has been forgiven for years — inside and outside football. I’ve played a part, holding him up as a relatable blue collar icon and framing him as a good guy with flaws. But it’s time to wake up to his decades of bullshit entitlement."

Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson Brett Favre’s character has been forgiven for years — inside and outside football. I’ve played a part, holding him up as a relatable blue collar icon and framing him as a good guy with flaws. But it’s time to wake up to his decades of bullshit entitlement. sports.yahoo.com/brett-favre-is… Brett Favre’s character has been forgiven for years — inside and outside football. I’ve played a part, holding him up as a relatable blue collar icon and framing him as a good guy with flaws. But it’s time to wake up to his decades of bullshit entitlement. sports.yahoo.com/brett-favre-is…

This Mississippi state funds scandal isn't the only run-in Brett Favre has had with controversy. Favre notoriously shared unsolicited and inappropriate messages containing explicit images of his body with former Jets on-field host Jennifer Sterger. She has condemned his behavior in the decade since this happened.

Robinson's opinion is one we should expect to see more of as further details pour out about this scandal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe