The New York Mets have made yet another free-agent signing, landing veteran relief pitcher Austin Adams. On Thursday, the team announced that they reached an agreement with the pitcher on a one-year contract, which is reportedly a non-guaranteed split contract.

Expand Tweet

Austin Adams will now join a New York Mets bullpen that features the likes of Edwin Diaz and Brooks Raley. It appears that Adams may be the first of many moves that the team will make to address their pitching needs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Last season, as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Austin Adams struggled over only 17.1 innings. The 32-year-old posted an 0-1 record with a dreadful 5.71 ERA and 1.385 WHIP. He has been an effective relief pitcher in the past. However, he will likely be used in low-leverage situations for New York if he makes their regular-season roster.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although many New York Mets fans may not have known who Austin Adams was before the team announced his signing, after looking at his numbers, it's safe to say that they are underwhelmed.

Expand Tweet

After one of the one the craziest offseasons in MLB history last year, New York fans have been disappointed by the team's moves so far. With superstars on the market such as Shohei Ohtani and Blake Snell, the fanbase was disappointed by the announcement of Adams.

Expand Tweet

Some fans have straight-up said that it was a garbage move by the team, whereas others have taken the time to troll their team. Those choosing to go that route have called the signing a needle mover, while others have said that they need to start planning the World Series parade.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Adams signing comes one day after the Mets signed Luis Severino

Although fans may not be overly optimistic about some of the team's moves so far this offseason, they can at least be satisfied that they are not sitting still. Yesterday the team announced that they reached an agreement with former New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino.

Expand Tweet

It is an interesting signing for New York, who took a gamble on the talented, yet oft-injured 29-year-old. Luis Severino's $13 million contract will give him the opportunity to rebuild his value before entering the free agent market again next offseason.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.