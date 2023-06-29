In a surprising TikTok video that quickly went viral, Rachel Gomber, wife of MLB pitcher Austin Gomber, candidly shared her unexpected career shift from aspiring anesthesiologist to embracing the role of a full-time MLB wife.

The TikToker, accompanied by the popular tune "Mexican Radio" by South Park Mexican, captivated viewers and sparked a wave of discussions about following one's dreams and finding fulfillment in unexpected paths.

In the viral Tiktok, she wrote:

"I'm gonna grow up and be an anaesthesiologist...MLB Wife'' :said Rachel

In the TikTok video, Rachel Gomber boldly expressed her childhood ambition of becoming an anesthesiologist.

However, a sudden shift in trajectory led Rachel to reconsider her dreams and embark on a new journey beside her husband, Austin Gomber, who plays for a Major League Baseball team.

Rachel's decision to prioritize her role as an MLB wife sheds light on the unique challenges and rewards that come with supporting a professional athlete.

Being an MLB wife requires flexibility, resilience, and dedication to navigate the demanding schedule and frequent relocations that accompany a baseball career.

Austin Gomber and Rachel Gomber's Relationship

Rachel and popular MLB player Austin Gomer's wedding day

Rachel Gomber, the wife of popular MLB player Austin Gomber, opened up about her past experiences, including a prior abusive relationship, in a heartfelt TikTok video.

With over 326,000 followers on the platform, Rachel uses her account to offer glimpses into her life with Colorado Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber and their two children

In her TikTok post, Rachel revealed that at the age of 21, she escaped an abusive relationship.

She shared the story of how shortly thereafter, she received a direct message from Austin Gomber, a baseball player, and their connection quickly grew.

Austin Gomber made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018, the same year they discovered they were expecting their first child and got engaged.

Rachel also shared the initial message Austin Gomber sent her on Instagram, reflecting on the start of their journey together.

While she did not delve into further details about her past abusive relationship, Rachel has been actively responding to comments from survivors of domestic abuse, offering support and gratitude for their kind words.

The couple's joyous moments continued as they welcomed their second son, Charlie, in August, and introduced him to the world of baseball just a few weeks later at an MLB game.

The Gombers' bond is still strong as they move forward in life, facing both milestones and challenges.

