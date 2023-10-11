The Baltimore Orioles have been eliminated by the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the ALDS at Globe Life Field and outfielder Austin Hays had a perfect reply to sum up their season. The Rangers swept the Orioles after winning the game 7-1. Many analysts and fans took to X to express their disappointment following an early playoff exit.

The left fielder in a post-game interaction had this to say:

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s the worst loss I’ve ever experienced."

Austin Hays, similarly to the Orioles offense, had a lackluster outing going 0-4 at the plate.

Following a stellar regular season performance that saw the Orioles win 101 games, the ALDS sweep comes as a shock to many. The Rangers, on the other hand, will face either the Houston Astros or Minnesota Twins in the AL championship series.

The Baltimore team is still very raw in terms of postseason experience and they should take this loss in a rather positive way. As for the Rangers, they can sit back and enjoy the rest they have before suiting up for the NLCS series.

As it happened: Orioles vs Rangers Game 3

Orioles' ace Dean Kremer was on the mound to pitch the elimination game against the postseason ace Nathan Eovaldi. However, by the end of two outs in the second inning, Kremer had to exit the mound after giving up six runs during his stay. The Rangers were up by 6-0 before the third inning and the Orioles had the most nightmarish start in the all-important postseason game.

Eovaldi on the other hand proved his mettle once again as he went the distance and pitched seven innings and gave up only one run. Additionally, he gave up five hits, walked none and struck out seven.

The Rangers hitters were enjoying the night as they scored seven runs and also recorded 11 hits in the game. Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe each homered a run in the ball game. Garcia and Mitch Garver drove in five runs between them.

On the other hand, Gunnar Henderson drove in the only run of the team. The Orioles will now shift their focus to the offseason to address their hitting and starting pitching voes.