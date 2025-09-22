Austin Hedges declares stance on Aaron Judge vs Cal Raleigh 2025 AL MVP battle

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges made it clear that Cal Raleigh deserves the 2025 AL MVP. Hedges pointed out that the Mariners' backstop's all-around impact on the Mariners, from controlling the pitching staff to contributing significant offensive power, influenced his decision.

According to oddsmakers, Yankees captain Aaron Judge is a slight favorite for the award. However, many, including Hedges, believe Cal Raleigh's record-breaking feats could sway voters in his favor.

Raleigh surpassed Mickey Mantle's single-season record for most home runs by a switch-hitter and also broke Ken Griffey Jr.'s record for the most home runs in a single season by a Mariners player.

Hedges shared his thoughts about his AL MVP prediction on Monday's episode of "Dugout Discussions" to MLB insider Chris Rose.

"To me, he's the most valuable player in the American League," Hedges said [Timestamp 20:50]. "[For] what he has done for, for Seattle and that group. Their team is obviously much better now. They've made some moves, but for four months of the season it was Cal Raleigh. Cal Raleigh giving up no runs behind the plate and hitting all the homers."

Hedges believes that without Raleigh, the Mariners won't be in their current position, atop the American League West division. He then highlighted Raleigh's combined offensive and defensive contributions as a catcher.

"Obviously, he's hit all those homers," Hedges said. "He hits amazing. But you add that to the main, the main guy making the decisions on a daily basis to not give up runs is, I think, that needs to be looked at deeper in the value of what a decision maker behind the plate does, regardless of the physical talent."

Hedges also pointed out that many teams have been able to stay afloat despite the absence of some of their players. However, he doesn't think that's the case with the Seattle Mariners.

Austin Hedges compares Cal Raleigh to Buster Posey

In the same conversation, Austin Hedges reinforced why voters should consider Cal Raleigh's complete package when deciding the AL MVP. He suggested that the voters should think like when they sided with Buster Posey in 2012.

"So I think that needs to be looked at in a way that, you know, maybe we haven't looked at when it comes to voting where, like when Posey won the MVP, "Hedges said [Timestamp 22:12. "Like that's the type of stuff. Like that guy is catching every single day, leading one of the best Giants staffs in baseball, not giving up runs, winning ball games."

Buster Posey was the last primary catcher to win the MVP award in the MLB. Posey won the award in the National League. The last American League catcher to win the award was Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer in 2009.

