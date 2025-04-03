Austin Riley’s wife Anna pens heartfelt birthday message to the Braves star, reminiscing cherished memories from hunting to fatherhood

Braves star third baseman Austin Riley has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Anna, since Nov 3, 2018. The happy couple are proud parents to Eason Michael Riley, who was born on April 20, 2022, and William "Beau" Riley, who was born on July 25, 2024. The happy family of four resides in Atlanta, Georgia, where Austin has been playing professional baseball with the Braves since 2019.

Austin Riley celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday as the Braves set out to the field for the series finale inside Dodger Stadium. He went 1 for 5 in the series finale, and Atlanta lost the contest by a slender scoreline of 6-5.

Ahead of the game day, Anna Riley shared an array of images on social media with Austin and the kids, reminiscing cherished memories from hunting to fatherhood. She penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the two-time All-Star third baseman, which read:

"Happy birthday to our favorite person! we love you to the moon & back & can’t wait to see you tomorrow!!"

Atlanta has had a winless start to their 2025 campaign as they have suffered back-to-back series sweeps against two NL rivals in the face of the Dodgers and the Padres, taking their overall record to 0-7 for the season. Riley has yet to get his form rolling at the plate as he is batting with an average of .091, with one home run, one RBI, and an OPS of .439.

He will be hopeful of turning the tide in his favor with the support of his teammates, coaching staff and most importantly, his wife and kids. Riley had a decent outing in spring training, in which he dominated at the plate as well as spent some quality time with his family.

Braves 3B Austin Riley's wife, Anna, shared delightful highlights from 2025 spring training

On March 23, Anna shared some delightful highlights from 2025 spring training in a social media post. The images had Austin Riley, their two sons and other family members happily enjoying spring time in Florida. The caption on the post read:

"A spring training full of swimming, swings & so much fun!"

Most of the images were from the CoolToday Park which is Atlanta's spring training facility as everybody enjoyed preseason games and cheered for Riley during his at-bats. Riley and his teammates will now head home for a six-game homestand against the Marlins and the Phillies.

