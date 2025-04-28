Austin Riley's wife Anna shares heartwarming moments from her romantic trip with the Braves star

Atlanta Braves star, Austin Riley, married his high school sweetheart, Anna Morgan, on Nov 3, 2018. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time with the birth of their son, Eason Michael, on April 20, 2022. The duo welcomed their second child, also a son, named William 'Beau' Riley, on July 25, 2024. The family of four resides in Hernando, Mississippi.
On Sunday, Anna Riley shared some delightful images from the duo's romantic retreat on social media. She even dropped multiple captions with the shared images.
Take a look at the images here, captioned as:
"The best trip with you 🤍 @austin_riley27."
"With the most beautiful views."
"The best food."
"And cutest date ;)"
Austin Riley has been having a decent campaign with the Braves this season even as the 2021 World Champions have been sub-par so far this campaign. Riley has .286 batting average, with six home runs, 18 RBIs, .829 OPS and 32 hits in 107 at-bats from 26 games in 2025 season.
Atlanta has won three regular season series on the trot to better their record to 12-15 for the season. Their latest series win came against the Diamondbacks in Arizona on Sunday.
Braves 3B, Austin Riley, and his wife, Anna, celebrated their eldest son, Eason's third birthday
On April 20, Austin Riley and his wife, Anna, shared a delightful post on social media celebrating their eldest son, Eason's third birthday.
She captioned the post with a heartfelt birthday wish for their son, which read:
"Happy third birthday to our silly & sweet (not so) baby boy!!! Eason, you bring so much fun & excitement to every day & we could not love you more!"
The Braves will now head to Colorado to take on the Rockies in a three-game series before heading back home to kick off a seven-game homestand at Truist Park. They are currently second from the bottom in the NL East division, 6.5 games behind the division leaders, the NY Mets.