  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Atlanta Braves
  • Austin Riley's wife Anna shares heartwarming moments from her romantic trip with the Braves star

Austin Riley's wife Anna shares heartwarming moments from her romantic trip with the Braves star

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Apr 28, 2025 06:46 GMT
Austin Riley and his wife enjoy romantic trip together (Image Source: Instagram/ @annamo_riley)
Austin Riley and his wife enjoy romantic trip together (Image Source: Instagram/ @annamo_riley)

Atlanta Braves star, Austin Riley, married his high school sweetheart, Anna Morgan, on Nov 3, 2018. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time with the birth of their son, Eason Michael, on April 20, 2022. The duo welcomed their second child, also a son, named William 'Beau' Riley, on July 25, 2024. The family of four resides in Hernando, Mississippi.

Ad

On Sunday, Anna Riley shared some delightful images from the duo's romantic retreat on social media. She even dropped multiple captions with the shared images.

Take a look at the images here, captioned as:

"The best trip with you 🤍 @austin_riley27."
"With the most beautiful views."
"The best food."
"And cutest date ;)"
Screenshot from the story on Instagram
Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Austin Riley has been having a decent campaign with the Braves this season even as the 2021 World Champions have been sub-par so far this campaign. Riley has .286 batting average, with six home runs, 18 RBIs, .829 OPS and 32 hits in 107 at-bats from 26 games in 2025 season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Atlanta has won three regular season series on the trot to better their record to 12-15 for the season. Their latest series win came against the Diamondbacks in Arizona on Sunday.

Braves 3B, Austin Riley, and his wife, Anna, celebrated their eldest son, Eason's third birthday

On April 20, Austin Riley and his wife, Anna, shared a delightful post on social media celebrating their eldest son, Eason's third birthday.

Ad

She captioned the post with a heartfelt birthday wish for their son, which read:

"Happy third birthday to our silly & sweet (not so) baby boy!!! Eason, you bring so much fun & excitement to every day & we could not love you more!"

The Braves will now head to Colorado to take on the Rockies in a three-game series before heading back home to kick off a seven-game homestand at Truist Park. They are currently second from the bottom in the NL East division, 6.5 games behind the division leaders, the NY Mets.

About the author
Karan Tyagi

Karan Tyagi

Twitter icon

Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.

Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.

The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.

Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.

When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications