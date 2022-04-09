Estrada, Slater save the day, as Giants walk-off on Opening Day

For most of their Opening Day game, the San Francisco Giants were in control against the Miami Marlins. Giants starter Logan Webb picked up where he left off last season and had another quality outing. Webb went six innings, allowing five hits, one earned run, and struck out three batters.

The San Francisco offense scored their first run of the season in the most Giants way possible. In the bottom of the third, captain Brandon Belt reached base on a bunt single. The throw to first ended up being a wild one. Catcher Joey Bart ended up scoring from first base.

Joey Bart ready to lead the San Franciso Giants

With Buster Posey retiring in the offseason, Bart has some big shoes to fill, and he showed his worth in the fifth inning. The second pick in the 2018 MLB Draft hit a 414-foot solo homer over the left wall. The long home run gave the orange and black a 3-0 lead.

The Joey Bart era has started with a bang. Don't have a cow, man.The Joey Bart era has started with a bang. https://t.co/oOoNCCHKKn

Once Webb left in the top of the seventh inning, things got a little more interesting. Last season, the bullpen was one of the team's many strengths, but with Opening Day jitters, pitchers can be a little rusty. Dominic Leone came in for Webb and gave up a two-run homer to Jacob Stallings. Tyler Rogers came in to try and limit the damage, but he ended up throwing a wild pitch, and the tying run moved over to second base. Rogers ended up striking out the next two hitters.

In the ninth, Belt hit a solo homer over the bricks in right field, giving the Giants a 4-2 lead. In the bottom of the ninth, closer Camilo Doval came in for a save attempt. Stallings would get an RBI single and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run home run to left, giving the Marlins a 5-4 lead.

With momentum completely gone, the Giants quickly went to their 2021 team theme of being resilient. Thairo Estrada hit a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to save the team from a brutal loss. In the 10th, Austin Slater hit an RBI double to left, and Darin Ruf scored all the way from first. This game had Giants torture written all over it, and the fans wouldn't have it any other way.

Webb is the first star of the game for the quality start. Estrada is the second star because of some great defense and, of course, a game-tying home run. Belt is the third star for getting the offense going in the beginning of the game and belting an insurance home run.

Edited by Windy Goodloe