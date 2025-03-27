Austin Wells makes history with leadoff home run on Opening Day

Austin Wells stepped into the box for the New York Yankees on Opening Day and made history. He became the first catcher that the organization has sent to bat leadoff.

He has been someone the organization has been excited about, and now he gets to set the tone for the games. The front office hopes he can get on base for players like Aaron Judge behind him.

Wells stepped to the plate to lead things off for the Bronx Bombers against the Milwaukee Brewers and did not disappoint. He smashed a solo home run off Freddy Peralta to get things started.

Batting leadoff for the Yankees is not the only history the young catcher made on Thursday. He is now the first catcher in MLB history to hit a leadoff home run.

Expand Tweet

Wells saw a pitch that he liked, and he was able to get his barrel on it. It was a 103.7 mph blast that went right into the short porch in right field. Expect him to continue to take advantage of that short porch this season.

Wells and the Yanks could not have started things off any better. They will need to continue to find power from sources outside of Aaron Judge if they want to compete at their highest level. Especially after losing someone like Juan Soto over the winter.

Another Yankees player quickly joined the home run club after Austin Wells' smash

New York Yankees - Austin Wells

Austin Wells got the party started for the Yankees in the first inning. With that blast, he must have motivated one of his teammates to get things going for themselves during their first at-bat.

Anthony Volpe stepped into the box for his first AB of the 2025 season in the second inning. Like Wells, he saw a pitch that he liked and got all of his barrel on it.

He hit a home run to right-center field that went 373 feet. The Bronx Bombers then took a quick 2-0 lead over their Milwaukee foes. However, the Brew Crew was able to get their offense going too. In the third inning, third baseman Vinny Capra took Carlos Rodon deep for a solo shot.

All eyes will be on Rodon this season as he has huge shoes to fill. He will work as the team's ace while Gerrit Cole will miss the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

