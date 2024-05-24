“Awesome. Relegate the umps”; “No one wants it. It's garbage” - MLB fans in splits as Rob Manfred provides latest update on automated strike zones

Calls for automated strike zones in the MLB have only grown, with many asking for human error to be removed from the games. The technology has been debated over time and has also been experimented with in minor leagues to check its feasibility and accuracy.

However, those in favor of the automated strike zone received disappointing news from the league office. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred provided an update:

“We still have some technical issues,” Manfred said on Thursday following an owners meeting. “We haven’t made as much progress in the minor leagues this year as we sort of hoped at this point. I think it’s becoming more and more likely that this will not be a go for ’25.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The latest update has left fans split. Those in favor were left disappointed, while those against the technology were happy.

"Awesome. Relegate the umps," a fan posted.

"People are gonna bitch about it in the beginning but it will ultimately make the game better and more entertaining!" another quipped.

"No one wants it. It's garbage. Give me regular umps all day. It's one of the best things about mlb," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Good, keep it old school," one fan added.

"This is fine. It has to be perfect before it goes to the MLB. If not, I better not hear people complaining about it being inaccurate," another posted.

One fan went on to mock an official:

"Check Manfreds back account for deposits from Angel Hernandez," one posted.

Rob Manfred not in hurry to bring automated strike zone to MLB

MLB: Grapefruit League-Press Conference

During the press conference, Rob Manfred mentioned taking things slowly this time around and rather giving it time to fill inaccuracies. He also cited past experiences to help him take things patiently.

“One thing we did learn with the changes that we went through last year: taking the extra time to make sure you have it right is definitely the best approach,” Manfred said. “I think we’re going to use that same approach here.”

This is the second season where automated strike zones have been used for minors and Manfred shared what players think about it:

“There’s a growing consensus in large part based on what we’re hearing from players that the challenge form should be the form of ABS if and when we bring it to the big leagues, at least as a starting point,” Manfred said. “I think that’s a good decision.”

As per the feedback received, players have taken a liking to the challenge system, where they can review the call made by the human umpire.

Also, Manfred said discussions have not been initiated with the players association regarding the future implementation of this, given that, at this point, there is a lot to be desired.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback