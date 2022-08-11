“Awful, just awful” “this team is gonna be lucky if it can even win a game in October” - New York Yankees fans concerned after team loses series to Seattle Mariners

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners faced off in the rubbermatch of a three-game series this afternoon. The Yankees took the first game of the series, while the Mariners won an extra-inning classic last night.

Today, the New York Yankees pitching staff could not hold a two-run lead in the seventh inning, and they lost by a score of 4-3. Since the All-Star break, the Yankees are just 7-13.

"FINAL: Mariners 4, Yankees 3." - Yankees

Many Yankees fans are concerned with the team's recent play. The team has been awful the last couple of weeks. Today's loss just builds on the disappointment.

Some fans are looking ahead to the playoffs and are concerned. The Yankees have gone a combined 4-8 against the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. These are two of the top teams in the American League that the Yankees could face come playoff time.

Joey V @WhoDatJoeyV @Yankees It’s bad. It’s bad! I mean like, this team is gonna be lucky if it can even win a game in October @Yankees It’s bad. It’s bad! I mean like, this team is gonna be lucky if it can even win a game in October

Yankees reliever Albert Abreu entered the game in the seventh inning for starting pitcher Nestor Cortes. Abreu allowed the go-ahead two-run home run from Seattle Mariners slugger Carlos Santana. This was Santana's 11th home run of the season. The Albert Abreu experiment may soon be over.

Raphael Rodriguez @NyyBkn13 @Yankees Albert Abreu shouldn’t even be on a Major league roster. Bring back Marinaccio @Yankees Albert Abreu shouldn’t even be on a Major league roster. Bring back Marinaccio

On a positive note, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge blasted his 45th home run of the season. Judge is on pace for an incredible 65 home runs, which would set a new American League record. As of late, it seems like he has had to carry the team on his back to keep the team competitive.

Some fans are only concerned about Aaron Judge being able to get to 60 home runs. This is a bit of a bold take as the Yankees still have a commanding lead in the AL East and are one of the favorites to win it all.

Nestor Cortes pitched a great game, striking out 10 batters in six innings of work. He definitely pitched well enough to earn a win, but the bullpen couldn't support what he had started.

While the game and series may not have gone as planned for New York Yankees fans, there is no reason to panic. The MLB regular season is a grind. Over the course of the 162-game season, every team goes through tough stretches. The Yanks still have plenty of time to get their groove back.

