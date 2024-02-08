“Aww that's so cute” “Him is farming!” - Astros' Alex Bregman shares heartwarming holiday clips with son ahead of Spring Training

Before he embarks over to Spring Training, Houston Astros star Alex Bregman shared an adorable holiday photo dump to Instagram. Many of the photos were of himself and his partner and the various activities that they did together, but a few featuring his young son captured the audience.

The first slide, the cover of the post, was one that fans tuned into. The picture was of Bregman standing beside a hefty tractor, one that was ready to do some intense work on something. However, it wasn't Bregman who was to be operating the tractor. It was his son.

This sent fans into a frenzy. They loved seeing the young boy seated firmly in a tractor that was far too large for him to operate. They took to the comments section to laugh and offer a variety of reactions.

Fans had a wide variety of reactions to Alex Bregman's photos with his son

It's safe to say that Bregman's son is becoming a bit of a fan favorite in Houston.

Alex Bregman's Astros future is uncertain

Some commenters in that post from Alex Bregman mentioned Alex Bregman's potential extension and that they'd like to him remain with the Houston Astros for a long time. However, that is anything but certain.

Alex Bregman's future is up in the air

The Astros star is a free agent after this year, and the team doesn't have a clear path to bringing him back. They just extended Jose Altuve, so some money has gone there.

Kyle Tucker, the superstar outfielder, is up next as well. He's likely the next player on Dana Brown's to-do list. There are also others, such as Yordan Alvarez, Framber Valdez, and more, who will require extensions soon.

That doesn't leave a lot of financial flexibility for the team to sign Bregman for what he's probably worth and will likely want. One MLB insider even floated the idea of a trade to solve this problem, but fans likely wouldn't enjoy that.

