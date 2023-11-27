Alex Bregman has not played for a single other MLB team aside from the Houston Astros thus far, but that could change eventually. It could change pretty soon, one former MLB GM says. He's due for an extension soon, and he may be too expensive for the team to afford. That could lead to a trade or an exit in free agency.

Former MLB GM Jim Duquette brought this up when discussing the league's trade market. Any player who might not be re-signed at the end of a contract year's name pops up in trade discussions, and Duquette believes Bregman could end up there.

"I think there is a chance that he may not even be playing in Houston this year. You start to hear his name mentioned in trade rumors... Quietly, if I'm Dana Brown, I can't re-sign him, okay? They're not going to pay him...There's no chance he's staying there. If you're Dana Brown, I can't sign him... I wouldn't be surprised... there are teams out there that are definitely interested if he's available. They're not shopping him, but they're listening."

The former GM mentioned Carlos Correa, who didn't get nearly the amount of money or length of contract he wanted from the Astros, so they let a fan favorite walk. That could happen again.

Alex Bregman could be out of Houston soon

The two players are represented by the same agent, Scott Boras (also representing Jordan Montgomery). That always comes with a cost, and if a Boras client didn't sign for less with Houston, there's a chance another one will do the same.

Could Alex Bregman be traded?

Duquette believes that this puts a real damper on Dana Brown's, the Houston Astros' GM, chances of bringing him back. In an effort to get something rather than nothing for a premier third-baseman, there could well be trade talks this offseason.

Alex Bregman could be an interesting target for a lot of teams. The New York Yankees, despite their fanbase's hatred of Houston and Bregman in particular, need a 3B desperately.

Several other contenders would likely send prospects for a year of Bregman, so the Astros may have no other option.

