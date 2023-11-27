Who is Jordan Montgomery’s agent? Meet the negotiator tasked with landing ex-Ranger a huge payday

Jordan Montgomery's agent is going to be trying to land a mega contract for the pitcher who is entering free agency for the first time. He's been on three teams, but this is the first time the agent in question will have the chance to really prove his client's value. Who is his agent? None other than Scott Boras.

Scott Boras is Jordan Montgomery's agent, which generally isn't good news for teams hoping to sign him. Boras' clients notoriously cost a lot as he's one of the best in the business at getting his players great deals.

Boras has been the man behind several major deals, including a few record-setting ones. He has been doing it for a long time, as he was the agent who secured Alex Rodriguez's then MLB record $252 million deal from the Texas Rangers.

In recent years, he's authored deals for Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) and Anthony Rendon (seven years, $245 million), so there's a variety of outcomes possible with a Boras client.

Boras has been doing this for a long time, since 1980. He's been the man behind some of the biggest deals in history, and that's only going to continue.

Scott Boras looking for major money as Jordan Montgomery's agent

According to Sports Illustrated, the Boston Red Sox have spoken to Jordan Montgomery's agent, Scott Boras. They are expected to be a big player in the sweepstakes for the left-hander.

Both the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, Montgomery's two former teams, were expected to be involved in the running as well. While he won't command the Gerrit Cole contract that Boras authored, Montgomery is expected to make over $120 million on a five-year deal.

The lefty has proven to be a successful player. In New York, he was a solid pitcher. Once he left for St. Louis, he got even better. In Texas, he developed into an ace and a World Series champion. That will bolster his contract, and there's no better agent to do that than Boras.

