Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds comparisons drawn by Justin Verlander’s brother for MLB superstar 

Aaron Judge has entered a tier of his own — and Ben Verlander, brother of MLB ace Justin Verlander, has no problem comparing him with legends and all-timers of the game.

Verlander put the New York Yankees slugger's name in the same hemisphere as Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds — arguably the two greatest hitters in baseball history. In his first 30 games of this season, Judge batted a .412 average, .500 against lefties and a staggering 1.235 OPS.

“We’re talking Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds territory right here with Aaron Judge,” Verlander said on his "Flippin' Bats" podcast. “And I don’t throw that out lightly. In my opinion, we’re talking about a player that is quickly becoming part of that category — in the discussion with Babe Ruth, and with the player I consider the greatest hitter of all time, Barry Bonds.

"Now, the difference is, obviously, those guys did it over a longer period. But Aaron Judge is in that period right now. I’m not saying he’ll hit over .400 — I don’t think he will. If he gets to the All-Star break and he’s still doing it, we’ll have a different discussion. But I do think he’ll hit well over .300, and I think he might hit 60 homers," he added.

(from 16:04 mark onwards)

Verlander threw light on Judge's stats in the last 159 games (basically a full season): 63 home runs, 159 RBIs, a .374 batting average, .788 slugging and 1.286 OPS.

Ben Verlander shares incredible feat of Aaron Judge which ties him with Babe Ruth and 3 others

In any 162-game span, only four players have ever totaled 205+ hits, 138+ runs, 159+ RBIs and 134+ walks: Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Ted Williams and Aaron Judge.

According to Ben Verlander, while Barry Bonds is the greatest hitter of all time, Judge is getting there. He also said what the Yankees captain must do to take the credit of being the greatest hitter of all time.

"I still consider Barry Bonds the greatest hitter of all time," Verlander added. "But if Aaron Judge continues to put up these numbers in a time that is very different — we're talking advanced pitching, with 100 mph fastballs and pitches with three feet of movement — then we can have that conversation."

Verlander also pointed out that pitching in the modern generations is better than at the time of Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth.

"Barry Bonds didn’t face this level of pitching," Verlander added. "I'm not saying they're the same yet. I’m saying the discussion is starting. Aaron Judge is putting himself in elite territory that’s only ever been touched by the greatest hitters of all time."

Ben Verlander also mentioned that Judge is his MVP pick for the 2025 season. If the prediction turns out to be correct, then it will be the third MVP hardware in the cabinet of Aaron Judge.

