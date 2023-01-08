Babe Ruth Weight: How heavy was 'the Bambino'?

Babe Ruth has his name enshrined in the history books as one of the best players ever in the game. Paramount to his success was his ability to change games in his team's favor.

When people think about the New York Yankees in the 1920s and 1930s, it's impossible not to mention Ruth's name. His fielding and hitting ability placed him second to none in his time.

The New York Yankees were winning so much in the era of Ruth that it is sometimes easy to forget how many World Series games he played in.

Babe Ruth was born in 1895, and began playing for the Boston Red Sox in 1914 at the age of 19. In 1915, he made his World Series debut against the Philadelphia Athletics, appearing in only one game in the series.

Following another World Series win in Boston in 1918, he made the move to the New York Yankees, and his career began to take off.

The New York Yankees met up with their arch-enemy, the New York Giants, in the World Series for three consecutive years between 1921 and 1923. Ruth hit his first World Series home run in the 1921 World Series, though the Yankees would eventually lose in 6 games.

A similar fate befell the team in 1922, as they once again lost to the Giants. However, in 1923, MVP Babe Ruth led the way with a home run and three RBIs to win the 1923 World Series for the Yankees.

Ruth is known for his off-field antics. Namely, his fondness for the drink as well as his penchant for womanizing. In fact, it got so bad that his managers often had to cover for the boorish behavior of the "Bronx Bomber".

However, fans still fawned over him. Perhaps it was his portly figure that gave a jovial impression to onlookers. At 6'2 and 215 lbs, it is no wonder that Ruth was able to launch the ball further than anyone else at the time.

Babe Ruth was a real game changer

There is no doubt that Ruth was the Aaron Judge of his time on the field. He consistently had among the best stats every season. When Judge takes the captaincy of the Yankees next season, he will no doubt keep Ruth's legacy in mind.

