"Baby birds flying!" - Orioles fans hyped as Heston Kjerstad becomes latest top prospect to be promoted to major leagues

The Baltimore Orioles have added yet another top prospect to their roster, Heston Kjerstad. The ultra-talented outfielder has been promoted to the major league roster after producing at a world-class level in Triple-A. This will be Kjerstad's second stint in the MLB after making his big league debut last season.

During the 2023 campaign, Heston Kjerstad appeared in 13 games for the up-and-coming Baltimore Orioles. In those games, Kjerstad posted a .233 batting average with a pair of home runs, along with three RBIs. Given his elite work in the minors this season, he may have made the necessary adjustments to thrive at the major league level.

The announcement that the Baltimore Orioles have recalled Kjerstad has been met with universal praise among O's fans. It felt like it was only a matter of time before the slugging outfielder would earn another shot given his incredible season so far. In 21 games at Triple-A this season, Kjerstad posted a .349 batting average with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs, and an unfathomable 1.176 OPS.

"It’s silent J day!!!!" - One fan added

"YESSSSSS THANK YOU!!!" - Said another

A number of excited Orioles fans took to social media to praise the decision with the majority hyped about the potential boost that Heston Kjerstad will bring to their already potent lineup. These fans cannot wait to see him in the lineup, with some believing that his presence will help the struggling Jackson Holliday.

"It's about time maybe he'll be the spark Jackson needs" - One Orioles fan said

"My life is whole again" - Another added

These fans are also excited by the fact that yet another one of the team's top prospects is making their way to the majors. Dubbed the "Baby Birds" the group of top prospects such as Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Grayson Rodriguez has already established themselves in the MLB. Now, Kjerstad and Holliday will be looking to do the same.

"BABY BIRDS FLYING" - One fan said

"Another Baby Bird ready to fly" - Another fan shared

Heston Kjerstad could receive regular at-bats following the injury to Austin Hays

It has been a difficult start to the season for veteran outfielder Austin Hays, who has now been placed on the 10-day injured list with a calf strain. Prior to the injury, Hays had posted a disappointing .111 batting average with no home runs and only a pair of RBIs.

Given the struggles of Hays so far this season, it felt like only a matter of time before Heston Kjerstad was going to earn a promotion. The injury to Hays left the Orioles will no choice but to bring him up. With Hays out of the lineup, Heston Kjerstad should have plenty of opportunities to prove himself at the major league level.

