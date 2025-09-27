  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Backwards march” - Mets broadcasters blast team’s “lack of attention” amid error-filled games, cast doubt on October hopes

“Backwards march” - Mets broadcasters blast team’s “lack of attention” amid error-filled games, cast doubt on October hopes

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 27, 2025 03:50 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
Mets broadcasters blast team’s “lack of attention” amid error-filled games, cast doubt on October hopes - Source: Imagn

The New York Mets' bizarre slump in the second half of the season was summed up in a 6-2 loss against the Miami Marlins on Friday, denting their postseason hopes.

Ad

The Mets took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, thanks to a leadoff home run from Francisco Lindor and an RBI double from Pete Alonso. However, things went downhill for the visitors from there.

The Marlins tied the game in the fifth inning after a two-run home run from Heriberto Hernandez. The Marlins turned the score around to take the lead with a go-ahead single after Alonso fumbled a ground ball.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Mets continued to spiral as Agustín Ramírez stole second without a throw and then swiped third, leading to another run after Xavier Edwards' single. The inning concluded with pinch-hitter Liam Hicks smashing a two-run home run to make it 6-2. Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen didn't pull any punches during the disastrous inning.

"And the Mets’ lack of attention to detail, which has popped up repeatedly during this slow-motion, backwards march over the last three-and-a-half months, comes up to bite them again,” Cohen said.
Ad
Ad

Former Mets All-Star Ron Darling also weighed in:

"I mean, you might take your whole travel ball squad off the field if something like that happens. Here’s a team that is fighting to get to October. What are you going to do in October with an inning like that?”

Marlins dent Mets' postseason hopes amid Reds' late push

The Mets failed to capitalize on their early lead, falling to a 6-2 loss. It was a damaging loss for the postseason hopefuls as the Cincinnati Reds won 3-1 against the Milwaukee Brewers to improve to an 82-78 record for the season.

Ad

The Reds are tied with the Mets for the final NL Wild Card spot and hold the tie-breaker over New York. Cincinnati needs to match the Mets' results in the remaining two games to punch its ticket for the playoffs.

Steve Cohen's team not only needs to win their remaining two games but also hopes that the Reds stumble against the Brewers.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications