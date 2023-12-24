'Bad Boy' singer Billie Eilish blends tomboy and girly glam with navy blue baseball cap featuring Barbie logo

It is not often that popular American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is mentioned in the same line as baseball, but her new look in Thursday's "Jimmy Fallon Show" did exactly that. This winter has seen the return of the hair ribbon and bow trend among several Hollywood stars, and Eilish has come up with her own spin on it.

The "Bad Boy" singer wore her customary oversized clothes and topped it off with a navy blue baseball cap, embroidered with a pink and white Barbie logo. She paired it with a pink ribbon on a low ponytail.

Billie Eilish was born and raised in California and started making music with her brother Finneas at 13. She came up with their first song, "Ocean Eyes," in 2015. By 2016 they were signed by Apple Music and made a video for their hit song, which went viral over the internet and announced Eilish's arrival on the big stage.

Since then, Billie Eilish has gathered a considerable fan following across the world and is now among the most popular artists in the world. Her visit to the "Jimmy Fallon Show" was to promote the newest Golden Globe-nominated song "What Was I Made For," from the movie "Barbie."

Hence, her outfit for the night was Barbie-themed along with her iconic boy-meets-girl twist. Eilish will make another appearance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, this time as the musical guest to host Kate McKinnon.

Billie Eilish confirms that she is 'almost done' with her new album

When Billie Eilish came on the "Jimmy Fallon Show," she also dropped a hint on her next album. After talking about her role in the "Barbie" movie and the huge impact the movie had on the world, Eilish ended the interview with some hot news.

When asked about what is next for her, Eilish confirmed:

"We are almost done with this new album we're working on. At some point, you will know more but I'm not going to say any more."

This will doubtless be huge when it drops, so keep an eye out for updates.

