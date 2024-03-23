"Bad look for Ohtani, but if he did not bet on baseball? Ehh" - Colin Cowherd understates Shohei Ohtani & Ippei Mizuhara's gambling scandal

In the three days that news broke of Shohei Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara allegedly using the star's funds to repay gambling debts, several pundits have offered their take on the complex case.

While it was initially claimed that Ohtani had transfered some $4.5 million to a Southern California bookmakers, subsequent statements from the star's legal team stipulated their client has been a victim of "massive theft." Moreover, the IRS has now launched an investigation into Mizuhara, based on the fact that sports betting is illegal in California.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Major League Baseball is continuing to investigate sports gambling allegations against Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani" - TODAY

In addition to the fact that sports betting is against State law, another central fact of the case is that Mizuhara never bet on baseball, but rather international soccer. Many believe this plays a crucial role in the case, as it is not against MLB code for players to bet on other sports. In the wake of the revelations, Mizuhara, 39, was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a recent edition of his radio program, The Herd, host Colin Cowherd weighed in on the scandal. In responses to claims that an investigation should be launched into Ohtani to determine whether or not sports betting claims are justified, the outspoken host played down the situation, claiming, "I’m sorry, it’s a mess – I’m not denying it, it’s bad for baseball, it’s a bad look for Ohtani, but if he did not bet on baseball? Ehh"

Expand Tweet

""This is built for conspiracy theories." - @ColinCowherd reacts to Dodgers firing Shohei Ohtani's interpreter alleging 'massive theft.'" - Herd with Colin Cowherd

As per MLB regulation, it is strictly prohibited for any players or managers to bet on baseball. Pete Rose, the former Cincinnati Reds legend and all-time hits leader, was handed a lifetime suspension from MLB activities after it was revealed that Rose had bet on games multiple times as a player and manager.

Ippei Mizuhara takes blame in Shohei Ohtani gambling controversy

As Shohei Ohtani gears up for the Dodgers' home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 28, the distractions in the background are defeaning. At this point, Ippei Mizuhara has taken the blame, telling ESPN:

"Obviously, this is all my fault, everything I've done, I'm ready to face all the consequences."

Thus far, Shohei Ohtani appears to be innocent. However, the media controversy surrounding his fresh start with the Dodgers is taking a tone that nobody could have predicted.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.