BALCO mastermind Victor Conte steps into spotlight with Netflix's 'Untold: Hall of Shame' years after MLB steroid scandal

BALCO, which stood for Bay Area Laboratory Cooperative, was a San Francisco-based business which found itself at the center of one of the most contentious baseball-related scandals ever.

After NFL linebacker began patronizing the organization for performance-enhancing drugs in 1996, word of BALCO quickly spread to other pro sports leagues.

It was not long before the Bay Area lab, and founder Victor Conte, became favorites for numerous MLB players. His practice became known in baseball circles as a one-stop shop for all sorts of substances banned by MLB.

In 2002, word got out, and Conte's organization became the subject of a relatively high-profile investigation. The Federal investigation was spurred on by a tip from Jamaican runner Trevor Graham, who was a longtime customer of Conte. Notable baseball players who availed of Conte's surreptitious services was San Francisco Giants MVP Barry Bonds.

Now, popular streaming service Netflix has released Untold: Hall of Shame. The series takes an indepth look at the services administered by Conte and his associates. The film runs for an hour and eight minutes, and is directed by Bryan Storkel.

Following the investigation, in which the USDA got involved, Victor Conte was faced with 42 charges. He then went on ABC to conduct an interview with Martin Bashir, in which he attempted to improve his PR-image. In the end, Conte served four months in prison for his role in the BALCO scandal,

Years later, players such as New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez would be caught up in the Biogenesis scandal, which echoed the BALCO affair. Tony Bosch, a Miami nutrionist, was handing out steroidal products to MLB players. The affair was later uncovered, leading to numerous suspensions.

BALCO scandal is as relevant today as it ever was

While the reviews of the Netflix special have been mixed, everyone can agree that PED use is as relevant today as ever. With suspensions continuing to impact players like Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres just last year, the league is as tuned in to PED use as ever. Hopefully, the damning depiction of Conte and his days doping MLB stars will not be lost on the audience.