Baltimore Orioles commentator Kevin Brown has finally weighed in on his rather controversial suspension with a message that focused on the team. For those who may be unaware, Brown was suspended from appearing on Orioles games after making factual statements about the organization's defeats in the past. These comments reportedly rubbed Orioles owner, John Angelos, the wrong way.

Since then, members of the media from across the country have come out in favor of the suspended broadcaster. While he undoubtedly appreciated the support he received, he made it clear that he wants attention on the team. He also implies that the story we had been told thus far may not be the whole story.

He took to his personal Twitter account to release this statement, trying to take the spotlight of off him as much as possible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown attempts to refocus the conversation

"I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story. The most compelling story in baseball right now is the story of the league-leading Baltimore Orioles – the best, most exciting young team in the American League" - Kevin Brown

He added a comment on the way the story has been told this past week and reassured the public he has a good relationship with the team.

Brown seems to love his current position

"Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles. The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard" - Kevin Brown

The Baltimore Orioles front office and ownership have been the targets of criticism from all over the sporting world over this suspension. Even Orioles fans rallied around their play-by-play guy with chants during games.

Even the legendary radio host Dan Patrick weighed in on the bizarre suspension.

Kevin Brown should be making his return to the booth soon, and hopefully this ordeal is behind the organization now.

The Baltimore Orioles tarnished their reputation by suspending Kevin Brown

Astros Orioles Baseball

Against all odds, the Baltimore Orioles are one of the top teams in MLB today, with a better record than the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. Most impressive, they managed to reach those heights while remaining likeable and easy to cheer for.

Their young roster of homegrown talent had fans willing to look past ownership's recent blunders and failure to finance the team. They were enjoying the ride, until this suspension changed the narrative. Hopefully, they can recapture the underdog magic, now that things are returning to normal.