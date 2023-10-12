Brandon Hyde piloted one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory for the Baltimore Orioles. The manager will be back next season to continue on what's being built there. The team had a shocking ALDS loss in which they were swept, but Hyde's job is not insecure.

GM Mike Elias confirmed as much:

"We are 100% in on this."

The Orioles were a surprise team last year, finishing slightly above .500. This year, they shocked the world by winning more than 100 games and the vaunted AL East division title.

They did not win a single game in the postseason after, so many felt like a change might be coming. That's not the case, as Brandon Hyde will return once again. The Texas Rangers swept them in three games, two of which came at Camden Yards. That's not going to cost the skipper his job.

Baltimore Orioles sticking with Brandon Hyde

Brandon Hyde has managed the Baltimore Orioles over the last few years and has helped them surpass their AL East counterparts, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox namely, in talent. They won a bunch of games and were the AL favorite to make the World Series.

Brandon Hyde is returning one more time

That all came crashing down against Texas. The team was stifled and couldn't even win a single game. Sometimes, a manager that oversees a rebuild is not the one who is capable of taking said rebuild to the next level.

That doesn't appear to be the belief of the Orioles, who are committed to Hyde and their team. They were surprisingly good, so look for them to sign free agents and continue to develop as they are now an expected contender.

Hyde will oversee it all. He's been great for getting the Orioles to this point, and a 101-win season is great. The playoffs can be totally random, so the Orioles are trying not to overreact to the shocking exit. Brandon Hyde is sticking around as a result.