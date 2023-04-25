Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was unhappy with his team's performance after their game on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore's offense got to Chris Sale, who gave up five runs on nine hits while striking out zero batters.
The Red Sox lost the game 5-4. After the game, a frustrated Cora went on to talk to the media. He made some comments that some Baltimore fans aren't going to appreciate.
Cora was questioning the tremendous at-bats the Orioles players had at the plate. It's like the players knew what was coming as they were taking some tough pitches and barreling anything remotely in the zone.
While he complemented them on their at-bats, he said he would "take a look" at Sale's performance on Monday. Maybe he was tipping his pitches or something far worse.
"Sounds like the salty manager already on the hot seat for the Boston Red Sux" one fan tweeted.
"That would be pretty ironic coming from Cora lol" another fan tweeted.
Baltimore Orioles fans didn't appreciate the comments from Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. It's not like they were knocking the ball around the ballpark. The Orioles only scored five runs on Monday.
After receiving some quick backlash, Cora returned and explained his thoughts on the game a bit more. He wasn't accusing the Orioles of cheating. He believes Sale was tipping his pitches. Cora understands the reactions he would get if he were to accuse the Orioles of cheating.
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora should be concerned with Chris Sale's performance against the Baltimore Orioles
While Chris Sale is finally healthy, he isn't the same pitcher he once was. In his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, one thing stuck out more than the rest. He wasn't able to strike out a single batter.
Sale should be striking out batters left and right for a lefty pitcher with a unique arm angle. Instead, he's giving up hard contact and looking lost out there.
In five games started, Sale has a 1-2 record with an 8.22 ERA. He's pitched 23 innings in total and has given up 21 earned runs in that time. This is far from the pitcher that fans saw when he was a member of the Chicago White Sox.
Alex Cora will have some decisions to make if Chris Sale can't turn it around for the Boston Red Sox soon.