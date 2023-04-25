Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was unhappy with his team's performance after their game on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore's offense got to Chris Sale, who gave up five runs on nine hits while striking out zero batters.

The Red Sox lost the game 5-4. After the game, a frustrated Cora went on to talk to the media. He made some comments that some Baltimore fans aren't going to appreciate.

Barstool Are Dee Tee @editti22 Is Cora trying to insinuate something here….talking about how the Os were hitting everything and no swing and misses on tough pitches. Then saying “I’m not saying…..gotta give credit to them.” Am I reading too much into that? Is Cora trying to insinuate something here….talking about how the Os were hitting everything and no swing and misses on tough pitches. Then saying “I’m not saying…..gotta give credit to them.” Am I reading too much into that? https://t.co/65JsuqAwIS

Cora was questioning the tremendous at-bats the Orioles players had at the plate. It's like the players knew what was coming as they were taking some tough pitches and barreling anything remotely in the zone.

While he complemented them on their at-bats, he said he would "take a look" at Sale's performance on Monday. Maybe he was tipping his pitches or something far worse.

"Sounds like the salty manager already on the hot seat for the Boston Red Sux" one fan tweeted.

Bawlmer O's @YinglingDesign @editti22 Sounds like the salty manager already on the hot seat for the Boston Red Sux. @editti22 Sounds like the salty manager already on the hot seat for the Boston Red Sux. https://t.co/vHH727YE2j

"That would be pretty ironic coming from Cora lol" another fan tweeted.

Frank Gray @FgrayFrank @editti22 Insinuation for sure. And a good bit of whining and blaming. I mean it couldn’t be his staff didn’t have their guys ready right @editti22 Insinuation for sure. And a good bit of whining and blaming. I mean it couldn’t be his staff didn’t have their guys ready right

Baltimore Orioles fans didn't appreciate the comments from Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. It's not like they were knocking the ball around the ballpark. The Orioles only scored five runs on Monday.

OldGrayBeard 🇺🇦🇵🇱🇱🇹🇱🇻🇪🇪🇺🇸 @OldGrayBeard1 @editti22 Cora knows all about getting away with cheating. Still requires some evidence to back up the accusation, though. @editti22 Cora knows all about getting away with cheating. Still requires some evidence to back up the accusation, though.

DowntonShabby @ButternutLlama @editti22 He's implying either Sale was tipping his pitches or we were stealing signs or some nonsense. @editti22 He's implying either Sale was tipping his pitches or we were stealing signs or some nonsense.

Hang 'Em All @clivelyone75 @editti22 Sounds like someone is laying the groundwork of excuses for why his team is at the bottom of the AL East @editti22 Sounds like someone is laying the groundwork of excuses for why his team is at the bottom of the AL East

purptoof @purpletoofs @editti22 Is every other team stealing signs against sale bc his era is garbage @editti22 Is every other team stealing signs against sale bc his era is garbage

Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo Nathan Ruiz @NathanSRuiz Brandon Hyde said he was “pretty disappointed” in Alex Cora’s comments about how the Orioles performed against Chris Sale last night, saying he found them “disrespectful to our hitters.” twitter.com/nesn/status/16… Brandon Hyde said he was “pretty disappointed” in Alex Cora’s comments about how the Orioles performed against Chris Sale last night, saying he found them “disrespectful to our hitters.” twitter.com/nesn/status/16… Cora was taken aback by this and said the worry was about Sale tipping. Cora pointed out he’d be the last person in the world to accuse someone of sign-stealing, all things considered. twitter.com/nathansruiz/st… Cora was taken aback by this and said the worry was about Sale tipping. Cora pointed out he’d be the last person in the world to accuse someone of sign-stealing, all things considered. twitter.com/nathansruiz/st…

After receiving some quick backlash, Cora returned and explained his thoughts on the game a bit more. He wasn't accusing the Orioles of cheating. He believes Sale was tipping his pitches. Cora understands the reactions he would get if he were to accuse the Orioles of cheating.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora should be concerned with Chris Sale's performance against the Baltimore Orioles

Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

While Chris Sale is finally healthy, he isn't the same pitcher he once was. In his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, one thing stuck out more than the rest. He wasn't able to strike out a single batter.

Sale should be striking out batters left and right for a lefty pitcher with a unique arm angle. Instead, he's giving up hard contact and looking lost out there.

In five games started, Sale has a 1-2 record with an 8.22 ERA. He's pitched 23 innings in total and has given up 21 earned runs in that time. This is far from the pitcher that fans saw when he was a member of the Chicago White Sox.

Alex Cora will have some decisions to make if Chris Sale can't turn it around for the Boston Red Sox soon.

