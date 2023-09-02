On Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles announced they had claimed pitcher Jorge Lopez off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Lopez spent two and a half seasons in Baltimore from 2020-2022 before being traded to the Minnesota Twins.

He struggled in Minnesota and was traded to the Marlins in late July. However, the struggles would continue as he posted a 9.26 ERA in 12 appearances with Miami. Baltimore hopes it has what it takes to get Lopez back to form.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, the postseason roster eligibility deadline was 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31. Since he was claimed afterward, he will not be eligible to pitch in the playoffs.

However, Lopez can still help the club in September. Baltimore is trying to hold off the Tampa Bay Rays, who want to regain control of the American League East. Only 1.5 games separate the two teams.

"He's SO going back to his dominant form," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"The Orioles got Yennier Cano and 3 prospects for Jorge Lopez at the 2022 trade deadline from Minnesota. Mike Elias is HIM," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Baltimore Orioles fans are excited to see Jorge Lopez return. The team is without closer Felix Bautista, who is out with an elbow ligament injury, and they have not mentioned the severity or when he could return.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lopez will likely be used in high-leverage situations alongside Yennier Cano. He will look to get back to being dependable and lower his 6.13 season ERA.

Jorge Lopez could be huge for the Baltimore Orioles as they close out the regular season

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles

Claiming Jorge Lopez was an excellent move for the Baltimore Orioles. He will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player next year. And with the question surrounding Bautista's injury, the Orioles may need Lopez next season.

Lopez is not the only new face that the team will see. Baltimore called up outfielder Colton Cowser back to the big leagues for some depth. He is an exciting young player and the team's No. 2 prospect. Cowser is also on the team's 40-man roster.

Aaron Hicks is still working his way back from a lower back injury and is hoping to return soon. He has been on the 10-day IL and could return on Sept. 4 at the earliest.

The Orioles will be a fun team to watch as they try and close out the regular season as the top team in the American League East.