The Baltimore Orioles wasted no time acquiring Aaron Hicks after he was DFA'd by the New York Yankees. They needed another outfielder with Cedric Mullins landing on the 10-day IL with a groin injury.

Baltimore signed Hicks on Tuesday and he was in their starting lineup for their game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. He drew a walk in his first at-bat, which propelled a second-inning rally for the Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles We love a good rally We love a good rally 😌 https://t.co/7sdyp999QI

The Orioles are hoping a change in scenery will help the veteran slugger turn things around. Playing in a pressure market like New York can take its toll on players.

Baltimore's decision to sign Aaron Hicks was a no-brainer. They only have to pay him the league minimum after he was released from the New York Yankees. He's a switch-hitting outfielder, which is extremely valuable in the league.

"Aaron Hicks revenge tour" one fan tweeted.

"Rally starter Aaron Hicks" another fan tweeted.

Baltimore Orioles fans couldn't be happier to see Hicks produce in his first game. It can't be easy to be effective at the plate when you join a new team in the middle of a season.

Jeffrey Brooks @jebrooksjr @Orioles all started with Hicks walk. Haters going hate knowing that @Orioles all started with Hicks walk. Haters going hate knowing that

If Baltimore revives Hicks' career, they'll look like geniuses. Even when Mullins returns from the IL, Hicks can still be a great bench option as a switch-hitter.

Aaron Hicks has what it takes to turn his season around

Aaron Hicks

Aaron Hicks' last few seasons with the Yankees weren't great. He was dealing with some injuries that didn't allow him to play up to his capabilities. He was pressing to get back, which showed with his poor performance at the plate.

All of that is behind him. Hicks entered the season healthy and hopes to regain his status as a feared hitter. Playing for a divisional rival should also give him some extra motivation throughout the season.

The Yankees and the Orioles are neck-and-neck, fighting for second place in the American League East. The division will be a battle all season long, with the talent level scattered across all the teams in the division.

Baltimore will have to keep their foot on the pedal if they want to qualify for the postseason. They're a fun team to watch and their young core is playing like seasoned veterans. Don't sleep on the Orioles, they look like true contenders.

