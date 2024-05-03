Baltimore Orioles to induct Nick Markakis and Terry Crowley into team Hall of Fame

The Baltimore Orioles announced the the club will induct two of their former stars, as well as a long-time scout into the team's Hall of Fame. The team has decided that it will enshrine former outfielder Nick Markakis, World Series champion Terry Crowley, and scout Dick Bowie.

The latest members of the Baltimore Orioles all left their mark on the franchise, helping lead the team to success and helping establish a culture inside the organization. Terry Crowley and Nick Markakis will be honored with an on-field ceremony on Aug. 24 prior to the team's matchup against the Houston Astros.

Three-time Gold Glove Award winner Nick Markakis spent nine of his 15 MLB seasons with the Orioles, becoming a fan-favorite during that time. The former outfielder made a name for himself on the defensive side of the field, yet he remains inside the top 10 in a number of the team's batting records, including sitting seventh all-time in hits with 1,547.

Although he was unable to help the Orioles win the World Series, Nick Markakis was a key figure on several strong Baltimore squads. He will now find himself in the club's Hall of Fame next to former teammates Melvin Mora, Brian Roberts, and J.J. Hardy.

Terry Crowley served as both a player and coach with the Baltimore Orioles

Terry Crowley spent much of his MLB career with the Orioles. He began his professional career in the majors with the O's, playing 12 of his 15 years with the club. In that time, Crowley helped the team win three straight American League pennants from 1969 to 1971, winning the World Series title in 1970.

"Happy 74th Birthday to Orioles legend Terry Crowley" - @LockedOnOrioles

Following his playing career, Crowley served as a hitting coach. He had two different stints as the team's hitting coach, working alongside Nick Markakis in Baltimore.

Dick Bowie is the third new inductee into the Orioles Hall of Fame

Although Dick Bowie never played a game for the Baltimore Orioles, the long-time scout was instrumental in bringing in some of the most recognizable names in club history. The winner of the Herb Armstrong Award, which is handed out to team personnel, was instrumental in helping the Baltimore Orioles discover and sign the likes of Cal Ripken Jr. and Al Bumbry, among over 100 other players.

