Baltimore Orioles legend Brooks Robinson dies at 86, cause of death unknown

Baltimore Orioles all-time great Brooks Robinson passed away at age 86. The 18-time All-Star, who spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles, meant a lot to the organization.

On Tuesday, the team made a statement with the Robinson family ahead of their matchup with the Washington Nationals. This is truly a sad day for the Baltimore organization.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball”

Robinson, also known as "the Human Vacuum Cleaner," had an incredible run in the big leagues. He is widely regarded as the best defensive third baseman in major league history, as not much got by his glove.

Brooks Robinson was ahead of his time

Brooks Robinson's career list of highlights and awards is incredible. To start, he won one of the most highly-regarded awards in baseball history, the Roberto Clemente Award (1972).

Robinson also was an 18-time All-Star, 16-time Gold Glove Award winner, and the American League RBIs leader (1964). He won two World Series with the Baltimore Orioles in 1966 and 1970, where he was named the WS MVP in the latter.

He had his No. 5 retired by the Orioles and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. Robinson was also named as a Major League Baseball All-Century Team member.

In 1983, Robinson made his way into MLB's Hall of Fame. He was a first-ballot inductee, getting 91.98% of the votes.

He was a great person both on and off the field. His past teammates have nothing but good things to say about him. He will be remembered as one of the best ever to play third base.